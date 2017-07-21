NBA commissioner Adam Silver: Warriors should go to White House if invited

Almost immediately after the Patriots won the Super Bowl in February, New England players began announcing that they would not attend the ceremonial White House visit that followed. As it turned out, several players did indeed skip the visit.

Here's the full list of players who skipped the Patriots' White House ceremony. pic.twitter.com/jAxI8KqLh4 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 19, 2017

If invited, the players on the NBA champion Warriors would face a similar decision. Coach Steve Kerr said in a June interview that he would not accept an invitation to the White House, but later backed off that stance saying he would consider it. NBA commissioner Adam Silver gave his thoughts on the topic before last month's NBA Draft, in an interview with Blazers guard C.J. McCollum posted to The Players' Tribune on Friday:

"I definitely don't think it should be a league decision," Silver said. "I don't think we should be directing teams or players to go to the White House. It's my view that if invited, our teams should go to the White House. Regardless of people's personal political views, I think that these institutions are bigger than any individual politician or any individual elected official. "And it concerns me that something like going to the White House after winning a championship -- something that's been a great tradition -- would become one that is partisan. "I will say, though, even though I think that teams should make decisions as organizations, that I would also respect an individual player's decision not to go."

In a June 26 interview with Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News, Kerr talked about how his team would handle the White House visit, if invited:

"I do think it is very important to consider a potential invitation because I think it could have really positive ramifications if we did go. And it's a different way to look at it. I, like many of our players, am very offended by some of Trump's words and actions. On the other hand, I do think there's something to respecting the office, respecting our institutions, our government. And I think it can make a statement in a time where there is so much divide and everybody seems to be angry with each other. It might be a good statement for us to go and to show, that, hey, let's put this aside, put all this partisan stuff aside, and personal stuff aside, respect the institution. And maybe even if one of you players wants to voice your concerns over what's happening, what better opportunity to do so. Now that may be incredibly idealistic, but I would want to at least bring that up with our players as an option rather than just coming out and saying, 'No way, I'm not going.'"

The 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers were invited to the White House by President Barack Obama shortly after they beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals. They made their visit on November 10.