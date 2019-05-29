NBA commissioner has 'tremendous' confidence in Lakers owner Jeanie Buss amid further drama in Los Angeles

No matter what time of year it is, or whether they're actually playing basketball or not, drama finds its way to the Los Angeles Lakers. Most recently, it came in the form of an in-depth profile of the team's bizarre season by ESPN's Baxter Holmes, which included details on strange behavior by GM Rob Pelinka and a supposedly chance encounter between NBA commissioner Adam Silver and LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, during which Paul complained about then-Lakers head coach Luke Walton.

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, Silver made an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday morning, and was asked about the dysfunction surrounding the Lakers. To no surprise, he backed owner Jeanie Buss, saying he has "tremendous" confidence in her ability to figuring things out. "I know Jeanie knows how to manage a team," Silver said. "Sure, when things start to go wrong, a lot of fingers get pointed. But they'll figure it out."

"Jeanie will get it together."



—Adam Silver has faith in Jeanie Buss and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/42tDYZ41FI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 29, 2019

In addition, Silver addressed the reported encounter between him and Paul:

"He was in the same restaurant. There were two people sitting there. He sat down for a second, and I think he said something along the lines that 'Luke Walton is not the right guy to coach LeBron.' My reaction was to shrug my shoulders and maybe say, 'Well, who do you think is the right guy to coach?' And he mentioned a name and that was that." "I think as commissioner, I don't want to shut people off who have a point of view. I think he just wanted to say it out loud. I don't think he had any expectation that I would repeat that to anyone."

Silver's comments about Buss are not surprising. Whether he actually believes Buss is doing the right thing or not, he is never going to go on TV and criticize an owner over basketball or internal business decisions.

His insight into the encounter with Paul, however, was more noteworthy. If only for the fact that he confirmed that it happened and suggested that interactions like that are more common than people would think.

In any case, the Lakers are a mess right now, and the next six weeks or so are going to be fascinating with the draft, free agency and potential trades on the horizon.