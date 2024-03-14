The NBA's power brokers appear to have had enough of the league's offensive explosion. On Tuesday, the league's competition committee held a meeting to discuss ways to empower defenses moving forward, according to Shams Charania.

Here's Charania's full report:

"I'm told the NBA's competition committee, which is comprised of league executives, team executives, team officials, team owners, players, the NBA players union, they all met on Tuesday and they discussed ways to incorporate more defensive freedom, evaluating how to potentially allow more physicality, the merits of that and much more.

"They'll use the next few months and the offseason to strategize how to implement potential changes and allowing more defensive freedom into next season... This is something the league is discussing and a lot of it is because players and all these different stakeholders are bringing it up in these calls."

The league told CBS Sports on Thursday, however, that nothing has changed on the court this season. Still, the numbers from the last three weeks are much different than those before the All-Star Game.

This season, the league averages for offensive rating (115.6), points per game (114.9), effective field goal percentage (.547) and 3-pointers made per team (12.8) are all the highest of all-time. Furthermore, there have been 66 instances of a team scoring at least 140 points in a game, which is by far the most ever with a month of the regular season still to play. And while the All-Star Game is an exhibition the Eastern Conference's 211 points made a mockery of the event.

As much fun as scoring can be, it's clear the rules and style of play have trended too far in the offenses' favor. It's no surprise that the league is looking to address the matter, and there's plenty of evidence that some adjustments are already being made on the floor.

From the start of the 2022-23 season until the All-Star break of this season, there were only two games where a team scored fewer than 80 points. In the last three weeks, it has happened five times. The 152 combined points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 79-73 win over the New York Knicks on March 10 was the fewest in a game since 2016.

Fouls and free throws are down as well since play resumed. Prior to the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets were the only team in the league not averaging at least 20 free throws per game, and they were at 19.0. Since everyone got back from Indianapolis, only 13 teams are taking 20 free throws a game. The Memphis Grizzlies' 24 free throws a night post-All-Star break leads the league, but would have ranked eighth pre-All-Star.

It will be fascinating to see if this trend continues, and if so, how it impacts the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.