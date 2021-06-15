We're still right in the middle of the playoffs, so most of the NBA is focused firmly on the here and now. But it's never too early to start looking ahead to the future, and the league office is already making plans to address some key issues later this offseason.

In particular, the league is looking at ways to address players using unnatural shooting motions to draw fouls. The league's competition committee met on Monday to discuss the issue, and if they come to an agreement on specific rule changes they will bring their proposals to the board of governors in July. Via ESPN:

The NBA's competition committee met Monday to further explore rule changes to restrict the unnatural motions surrounding jump shots that players are using to draw fouls, sources told ESPN. The NBA has shared a video compilation of player examples with the 30 teams that outlines a number of motions deemed unnatural that were used to draw fouls. The NBA and the competition committee will drill down on specific plays with the league's GMs next week to target examples that will be recommended for owners to vote to eliminate next season, sources said.

James Harden, Luka Doncic and Trae Young are among some of the worst offenders -- earlier this season Nets coach Steve Nash called out Young for his style, saying "that's not basketball -- but they certainly aren't the only ones who try to grift their way into foul calls. Turn on any game and you won't have to wait long to see a player jump sideways or backwards to try and earn a trip to the free throw line.

If you aren't familiar with the issue, this compilation of Young drawing fouls is a pretty good summary.

On the one hand, you have to give players credit for using the rules to their advantage. Their job is to win games, and getting free points at the free throw line makes it easier to do that. As Steph Curry said in regards to Harden's foul drawing tactics a few years ago, "there's an art to that."

At the same time, there's a certain point where it gets a little ridiculous, and defenders are left in an impossible situation. The incessant stream of whistles also makes for a slower and less entertaining game. It's still unclear exactly how the league is going to try and fix the problem, but it's not surprising that they're taking a closer look.