LaMelo Ball's debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves was a resounding success as the offense looked as advertised in a 131-106 destruction of the Miami Heat on the road.

Ball scored 21 points and had six assists in a supporting role to Anthony Edwards' 45-point eruption, and also authored one of the early viral moments of the season with a hilarious uncalled travel on a double stepback 3.

Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler laughed about it immediately on the TV broadcast and the clip swept across social media with fans wondering how that could possibly not be called a travel in real time -- including LaMelo's own brother, Lonzo Ball.

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The official account of the NBA's referees, which is not known for jumping in on the fun, couldn't help but make light of the responses to Ball's, um, unique footwork going uncalled by confirming that it was not a legal move and should indeed have been whistled for an egregious travel.

Everyone can laugh about that missed call happening in a 25-point blowout, but with an official right there behind Ball watching the play, this one is hard to figure out how it went uncalled.

The best explanation is that it was opening night for everybody, including the referees, who are locked in on new points of emphasis like illegal screens and push-offs, but need to remain vigilant for the rare double stepback attempts.