The 2021 NBA All-Star Game was initially slated to take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 14, but COVID-19 forced the league to audible. The Indiana All-Star Game was pushed to 2024, and the presumption around the league afterward was that the league would not hold an All-Star Game in 2021 as a safety precaution.

But now, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is considering changing course. The NBA and NBPA are discussing holding an All-Star Game in March, and Atlanta, the home of one of the league's broadcast partners in Turner Sports, is one possible host city. Doing so would allow the league to raise money for HBCU's and COVID-19 relief, according to Wojnarowski. According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the league will hold All-Star voting regardless, and the game itself could be held at an HBCU.

Games are only scheduled through March 4, and with Stein reporting that an All-Star Game could be held on March 6 or 7, the days following the end of the league's first-half schedule could serve as an All-Star break. The NBA has not released its schedule for the second half of the season, as it is waiting to see how many postponed games need to be made up.

The NBA has taken an enormous financial hit this season due to the condensed schedule and lack of fans in most arenas. While holding an All-Star Game wouldn't change that, it would help the league recoup a little bit of what has been lost. Every dollar counts in this strange, financially uncertain season.