NBA contenders/pretenders: A lot of teams feel they can win the 2019-20 title, but how many are fooling themselves?

Calling the Blazers a pretender is brutally tough for me. I have ridden and will continue to ride, Damian Lillard as a stone-cold superstar, and C.J. McCollum isn't far behind. You have two shot creators/makers like that, you can beat anyone on any given night. Let's remember, this is a team that made it to the conference finals last season, where they held 15-point leads in three of their four losses to the Warriors. Portland lost seven players from that conference finals team, but they also get Jusuf Nurkic back at some point this season, and that is huge. The way Nurkic was playing last year before the injury, you can legitimately call Portland a Big 3, and until he comes back maybe Portland strikes gold on a return to glory for Hassan Whiteside , who is a monster rebounder and shot-blocker at worst. The Anfernee Simons hype train is already at full speed. Still, there was some fortune in last year's run. The Blazers came back from a million points down, with all their core players in street clothes, to win their final game of the regular season and secure the No. 3 seed. Had they not done that and wound up No. 4, they would've lost in the second round to Golden State and the hype around this team would be a lot less. Fact is, the Blazers were not as good of a team as Denver last season, but they won their seven-game second-round series because Lillard, and even more so McCollum, were able to create offense out of nothing. That is not going to stop, and Portland is really good. If you want to call them a contender, I won't argue with you. But for me, they are a puncher's chance team that sits just barely outside the elite tier.

Boston is right there with Portland as the best of the pretenders, but unless they make a move for a defensive big man to at least somewhat replicate what Al Horford did for them ( Steven Adams , anyone?), they can't win it all as currently constructed. I would be happy to be wrong about this, and I may very well be. Boston is a lot better than the perception that formed when it lost Kyrie Irving and Horford. Kemba Walker is a stud. Enes Kanter is great at what he does. Gordon Hayward has been largely forgotten as an All-Star, but would it be that big a shock if he got back to that level after a year to get his legs back after the injury? Jaylen Brown , Jayson Tatum , Marcus Smart , Romeo Langford ... this is a good team. I think they can contend for the Eastern Conference title with one decent move for a big, but until they do that, I have to keep them as a pretender.

I hate the Russell Westbrook disparaging, even though I'm guilty of plenty of it. It gets to a point where you have to step back and say, "wait a minute, this guy is AVERAGING A TRIPLE DOUBLE!" Westbrook and James Harden are a formidable duo, no doubt, but the fit issues are real. Unless Westbrook becomes a 35-percent 3-point shooter (29 percent the last two seasons) or commits this late in his career to being an active cutter, he's not the off-ball threat that Harden needs as he sizes up defenses looking for space to penetrate. Westbrook will have ample opportunities to attack closeouts on drive-and-kicks by Harden, and again, like the Sixers, fit isn't everything. Collective talent goes a long way on its own. Throw in Clint Capela and Eric Gordon , and Houston will have an elite offense, no question. The defense is super suspect, and in the end, I just don't see this team winning a title.

Indiana gets Victor Oladipo back to play alongside new addition Malcolm Brogdon, but the losses of Bojan Bogdanovic and, to a lesser degree, Thaddeus Young will hit them hard. This is a team that will play hard enough and with enough consistency and familiarity to win a lot of regular-season games. I wouldn't be shocked if they wound up as a 3-seed, but they're not a title contender as currently constructed.