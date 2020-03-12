NBA coronavirus policy: No team practices, players to remain in markets, per report

The NBA only just suspended its season to combat the coronavirus on Wednesday, but it has already begun enacting protocols in the interest of protecting its players and employees from the disease. On Thursday, the league reportedly issued a number of protocols to players and teams about how they should operate while the season is suspended.

Among those protocols are the following, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Players have been advised to remain in the markets that they play in.

Players should remain home as much as possible.

Teams may not hold group practices, meetings or workouts.

Team doctors and trainers are to check in with players at least once a day.

Teams are to adopt a "one player, one coach, one basket" policy for independent workouts at the team facility, meaning a single player should have his own basket and only work with a single coach.

The league reportedly plans to wait 30 days before re-assessing the situation and deciding whether or not picking the season back up would even be possible.

These protocols are meant to be as precautionary as possible given the circumstances. Players and teams are currently operating with the idea that the season could be picked back up eventually. That means remaining in shape as much as possible, remaining in contact with the team as much as possible, and doing everything in their power to avoid contracting the virus. These plans aren't perfect, but they're a start.