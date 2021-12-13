COVID-19 is once again impacting the current NBA season. A plethora of players from across the league's landscape have been forced to miss time as a result of being placed in the league's health and safety protocols after returning a positive test. After a player tests positive, he must isolate away from the team for 10 days or return two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period before they can get back to action.
The Chicago Bulls are dealing with the most widespread outbreak. On Monday, the NBA announced the postponement of two Bulls games this week, marking the first time games in the 2021-22 season have been rescheduled due to COVID. Chicago has 10 players in protocol as of Monday, including stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant entered the protocols despite already being out indefinitely with a knee sprain. Also joining the list is Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle as well as Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri, who had tested positive for COVID. He caught the virus at a Giants of Africa event on Sunday, he said in a statement. Ujiri is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, but will still be following the league's protocols and quarantining.
It can be a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Below you'll find a list of all the players currently in the NBA's protocols, along with how long they're expected to be out.
- Paul Millsap, Brooklyn Nets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- Alize Johnson, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 23
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
- Troy Brown Jr., Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
- Caleb Martin, Miami Heat -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- RJ Barrett, New York Knicks -- Out for Sunday's game vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Obi Toppin, New York Knicks -- Out for Sunday's game vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Josh Richardson, Boston Celtics -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 22
- Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21
- Stanley Johnson, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 21
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies -- Already sidelined indefinitely with left knee sprain
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 16
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Ish Smith, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Coby White, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14
- Javonte Green, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14
- Austin Rivers, Denver Nuggets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 8
- Justin Holiday, Indiana Pacers -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 10
- Matt Thomas, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 18
- Derrick Jones Jr., Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 20