COVID-19 is once again impacting the current NBA season. A plethora of players from across the league's landscape have been forced to miss time as a result of being placed in the league's health and safety protocols after returning a positive test. After a player tests positive, he must isolate away from the team for 10 days or return two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period before they can get back to action.

The Chicago Bulls are dealing with the most widespread outbreak. On Monday, the NBA announced the postponement of two Bulls games this week, marking the first time games in the 2021-22 season have been rescheduled due to COVID. Chicago has 10 players in protocol as of Monday, including stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant entered the protocols despite already being out indefinitely with a knee sprain. Also joining the list is Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle as well as Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri, who had tested positive for COVID. He caught the virus at a Giants of Africa event on Sunday, he said in a statement. Ujiri is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, but will still be following the league's protocols and quarantining.

It can be a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Below you'll find a list of all the players currently in the NBA's protocols, along with how long they're expected to be out.