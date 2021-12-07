Much like last year, COVID-19 is having an impact on the current NBA season. A plethora of players from across the league's landscape have been forced to miss time as a result of being placed in the league's health and safety protocols after returning a positive test. After a player tests positive, they must isolate away from the team for 10 days, or return two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period before they can get back to action.

Unlike last year, the NBA hasn't had to postpone any games this season due to teams not having enough healthy players available, which is a good thing. However, virtually every team has had to deal with absences of some sort during the ongoing pandemic. The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls have both been hit hard recently, as both teams currently have several players in protocols, including potential All-Stars LaMelo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.

It can be a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Below you'll find a list of all the players currently in the NBA's protocols, along with how long they're expected to be out.