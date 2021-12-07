Much like last year, COVID-19 is having an impact on the current NBA season. A plethora of players from across the league's landscape have been forced to miss time as a result of being placed in the league's health and safety protocols after returning a positive test. After a player tests positive, they must isolate away from the team for 10 days, or return two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period before they can get back to action.
Unlike last year, the NBA hasn't had to postpone any games this season due to teams not having enough healthy players available, which is a good thing. However, virtually every team has had to deal with absences of some sort during the ongoing pandemic. The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls have both been hit hard recently, as both teams currently have several players in protocols, including potential All-Stars LaMelo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.
It can be a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Below you'll find a list of all the players currently in the NBA's protocols, along with how long they're expected to be out.
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 16
- Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Ish Smith, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 15
- Coby White, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14
- Javonte Green, Chicago Bulls -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 14
- Bol Bol, Denver Nuggets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 8
- Austin Rivers, Denver Nuggets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 8
- Nah'Shon Hyland, Denver Nuggets -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 8
- Justin Holiday, Indiana Pacers -- Expected to be out until at least Dec. 10
