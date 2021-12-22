With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.

The new rules, which will be in effect until Jan. 19, stipulate that replacement players' salaries will not count toward the salary cap or luxury tax. When a team has multiple COVID cases on its roster and must sign a replacement, the player must be available by the beginning of its next game.

For an NBA game to be played, both teams are required to have eight players available. The league has postponed eight games this season, and several teams have played severely shorthanded.

Before the rule changes, there had already been a wave of signings using the hardship exception, which allows a team to temporarily bypass the roster limit. In one particularly preposterous case, the Chicago Bulls signed Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract on Dec. 9, only for him to test positive two days later, to which coach Billy Donovan said, "We need a hardship for a hardship right now." The Bulls only played one game before Johnson's 10-day expired, the result of two postponements, and he was inactive for it, isolating in accordance with health and safety protocols.

Vaccinated G League players on call-ups can suit up for their NBA teams immediately, but are subject to daily testing for the first five days of the 10-day contract, per ESPN. These players cannot enter the practice facility or arena before returning a negative test that day.

Last week, two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas joined the Los Angeles Lakers fresh off a 42-point performance in his G League debut with the Grand Rapids Gold. Lance Stephenson was also called up from Grand Rapids, and he's expected to make his Atlanta Hawks debut on Wednesday. Twenty years after drafting him, the Boston Celtics will reportedly reunite with seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, who turned 40 in June, months before winning his second BIG3 MVP.

If you're having trouble keeping track of who has gone where, here is a team-by-team list of players who have recently signed 10-day contracts, along with the date they signed (or, in some cases, the day the signing was reported):

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Atlanta Hawks

Wes Iwundu (reported Dec. 22)

Lance Stephenson (Dec. 22)

Malcolm Hill (Dec. 22)

Boston Celtics

Joe Johnson (reported Dec. 22)

CJ Miles (Dec. 20)

Justin Jackson (Dec. 18)

Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Justin Anderson (Dec. 21)

Luke Kornet (Dec. 21)

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Davon Reed (Dec. 19; second 10-day)

Golden State Warriors

Quinndary Weatherspoon (reported Dec. 22)

Los Angeles Clippers

Moses Wright (Dec. 21)

Los Angeles Lakers

Jemerrio Jones (reported Dec. 20)

Mason Jones (reported Dec. 20)

Isaiah Thomas (Dec. 17)

Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves



New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Sacramento Kings

Emmanuel Mudiay (Dec. 22)

Ade Murkey (reported Dec. 21)

Justin Robinson (Dec. 17)

Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards