With the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)

The new rules, which will be in effect until Jan. 19, stipulate that replacement players' salaries will not count toward the salary cap or luxury tax. When a team has multiple COVID cases on its roster and must sign a replacement, the player must be available by the beginning of its next game.

More than 100 players have signed 10-day contracts, thanks to this new hardship allowance. Isaiah Thomas signed 10-days with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, but spent most of the second stint in health and safety protocols. Lance Stephenson, briefly Thomas' teammate with the Grand Rapids Gold, is once again a member of the Indiana Pacers after spending 10 days with the Atlanta Hawks.

Another unlikely reunion: Mario Chalmers and the Miami Heat. The two-time champion took talents back to South Beach after globetrotting from Italy to Greece to Puerto Rico. Chalmers was called up from -- you guessed it! -- Grand Rapids, his 10-day contract has expired. Chalmers has still not logged an NBA minute since 2018, when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies,

DeMarcus Cousins, recently waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets, pending a meeting with general manager Tim Connelly, per ESPN.

While most of these emergency signings are just that, in a few cases they've led to something bigger. On Sunday, Brandon Goodwin of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Davon Reed of the Denver Nuggets signed two-way contracts after finishing 10-days. Soon, veteran Bismack Biyombo will sign a rest-of-season contract with the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN. Previously, Alfonzo McKinnie played his way into a standard contract with the Chicago Bulls and Quinndary Weatherspoon earned a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors.

As of Jan. 5, conventional 10-day contracts -- i.e. ones that do not require the hardship allowance -- can be signed. These are the deals that Stanley Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers) and Ryan Arcidiacano (New York Knicks) signed last Thursday. After working himself into the Lakers' starting lineup, Johnson was in limbo for a few days, as they did not have access to a hardship exception when his 10-day contract expired on Monday. Arcidiacano was in the same boat, having signed a hardship deal last Monday, only to see it voided because two Knicks had cleared protocols.

If you're having trouble keeping track of who has gone where, here is a team-by-team list of players who are on 10-day contracts, along with the date they signed (or, in some cases, the day the signing was reported):

Chicago Bulls



Mac McClung (Jan 1; second 10-day)

Denver Nuggets



Carlik Jones (Jan. 1)

Detroit Pistons



Cassius Stanley (Jan. 8; second 10-day)

Indiana Pacers



Justin Anderson (Jan. 1)

Lance Stephenson (Jan. 1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Xavier Moon (Jan. 4; second 10-day)

Los Angeles Lakers

Stanley Johnson (Jan. 6; second 10-day)

Memphis Grizzlies



Jon Teske (Jan. 3)

DaQuan Jeffries (Jan. 1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Jeff Dowtin (Jan. 7)

Langston Galloway (Jan. 7)

Luke Kornet (Jan. 3)

New York Knicks



Ryan Arcidiacono (Jan. 6)



Oklahoma City Thunder

Olivier Sarr (Jan. 9)

Philadelphia 76ers



Braxton Key (Jan. 5)

Charlie Brown Jr. (Jan. 3)

Phoenix Suns

Justin Jackson (Jan. 4)

San Antonio Spurs

Tyler Johnson (Jan. 6)

Anthony Lamb (Jan. 6)

Jaylen Morris (Jan. 1)

Toronto Raptors

D.J. Wilson (Jan. 7; second 10-day)

Utah Jazz

Denzel Valentine (reported Jan. 9)

Norvel Pelle (Jan. 7)



Danuel House Jr. (Jan. 6)

Washington Wizards