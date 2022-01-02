With the omicron variant running rampant, NBA rosters are in flux. Among the many players to enter the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols recently are New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. In related news, since Dec. 26, tighter protocols -- stricter mask requirements, increased testing -- have been in effect. These rules will be in place until Jan. 8.

Another change: Some players can now clear health and safety protocols and return to play as soon as five days after testing positive, provided that they are asymptomatic, vaccinated and likely not contagious (i.e. their cycle threshold is above 30).

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Between the tweaked return-to-play policy and the new rule mandating teams to use hardship exceptions when multiple players are in protocols, the NBA is aiming to avoid postponing games. Despite this, the scheduled game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets on Dec. 30 was postponed because Denver did not have the required eight players.

There have been 11 postponements this season:

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets (originally scheduled for Dec. 30)

Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 29)

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers (Dec. 23)

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 22)

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 21)



Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 20)

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 19)

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 19)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 19)

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 16)

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 14)

Eight coaches are in health and safety protocols: Nate McMillan (Atlanta Hawks), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers), Doc Rivers (Philadelphia), Michael Malone (Denver), Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder), Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns), Chauncey Billups (Portland), and Billy Donovan (Chicago). Three more coaches -- Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers) and Alvin Gentry (Sacramento Kings) and Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers) -- cleared protocols in December.

The Raptors, who played two recent home games at 50% capacity, can allow no more than 1,000 people to enter Scotiabank Arena as of Dec. 31, per a provincial mandate. They canceled all tickets for their New Year's Eve game against the Clippers and played in a virtually empty arena. The team expects the limit to be in place for the next three weeks.

Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date (or, in some cases, the approximate date) they entered:

Players in health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Dec. 28)

Gorgui Dieng (Dec. 28)



Malik Ellison (Dec. 28)



Delon Wright (Dec. 27)

Jalen Johnson (Dec. 26)



John Collins (Dec. 26)

Onyeka Okongwu (Dec. 25)



Sharife Cooper (Dec. 23)



Kevin Huerter (Dec. 22)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Dec. 22)

Danilo Gallinari (Dec. 21)



Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (Dec. 27)

Enes Kanter Freedom (Dec. 23)



Charlotte Hornets

Vernon Carey Jr. (Jan. 1)

Scottie Lewis (Dec. 27)

PJ Washington (Dec. 26)



Chicago Bulls

Marko Simonovic (Dec. 29)

Tony Bradley (Dec. 26)

Cleveland Cavaliers



Darius Garland (Dec. 28)

Cedi Osman (Dec. 25)

Dallas Mavericks

Isaiah Thomas (Dec. 30)

Brandon Knight (Dec. 29)

Boban Marjanovic (Dec. 29)

JaQuori McLaughlin (Dec. 23)



Trey Burke (Dec. 22)

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris (Dec. 31)

Jeff Green (Dec. 30)

Bones Hyland (Dec. 30)

Zeke Nnaji (Dec. 30)

Detroit Pistons



Cory Joseph (Dec. 26)

Isaiah Stewart (Dec. 23)



Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman (Dec. 29)

Draymond Green (Dec. 26)

Damion Lee (Dec. 22)

Houston Rockets

DeJon Jarreau (Dec. 30)

D.J. Augustin (Dec. 26)

Garrison Mathews (Dec. 26)

Indiana Pacers

Kelan Martin (Dec. 31)

Malcolm Brogdon (Dec. 30)

Chris Duarte (Dec. 30)

Isaiah Jackson (Dec. 30)

Jeremy Lamb (Dec. 29)

Los Angeles Clippers

Luke Kennard (Jan. 1)

Ivica Zubac (Dec. 30)

Brandon Boston Jr. (Dec. 29)

Jay Scrubb (Dec. 26)

Los Angeles Lakers

Rajon Rondo (Dec. 26)

Memphis Grizzlies

Shaq Buchanan (Dec. 31)

Xavier Tillman (Dec. 30)

John Konchar (Dec. 28)

Dillon Brooks (Dec. 26)

De'Anthony Melton (Dec. 26)

Jarrett Culver (Dec. 23)



Miami Heat

Marcus Garrett (Dec. 30)

Duncan Robinson (Dec. 30)

Max Strus (Dec. 29)

P.J. Tucker (Dec. 29)

Gabe Vincent (Dec. 29)

Udonis Haslem (Dec. 28)

Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Jan. 1)

Semi Ojeleye (Dec. 30)

Minnesota Timberwolves



D'Angelo Russell (Dec. 25)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Dec. 23)

New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valanciunas (Dec. 31)

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson (Jan. 1)

Julius Randle (Dec. 30)

Wayne Selden (Dec. 28)

Jericho Sims (Dec. 25)

Nerlens Noel (Dec. 22)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Jan. 1)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Dec. 27)

Aaron Wiggins (Dec. 27)



Darius Bazley (Dec. 26)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (Jan. 1)



Robin Lopez (Dec. 30)

Hassani Gravett (Dec. 28)

Chuma Okeke (Dec. 26)

Philadelphia 76ers

Myles Powell (Dec. 30)

Danny Green (Dec. 22)

Phoenix Suns

JaVale McGee (Dec. 30)

Abdel Nader (Dec. 29)

Deandre Ayton (Dec. 27)

Jae Crowder (Dec. 26)

Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons (Dec. 30)

Brandon Williams (Dec. 30)

Jusuf Nurkic (Dec. 26)

Cody Zeller (Dec. 26)



Robert Covington (Dec. 25)

Keljin Blevins (Dec. 25)

Trendon Watford (Dec. 24)



Sacramento Kings

Richaun Holmes (Jan. 1)

San Antonio Spurs

Doug McDermott (Jan. 1)



Lonnie Walker (Jan. 1)

Devontae Cacok (Dec. 29)



Toronto Raptors

Isaac Bonga (Dec. 25)

Washington Wizards