With the omicron variant running rampant, NBA rosters are in flux. Among the many players to enter the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols recently are New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. In related news, since Dec. 26, tighter protocols -- stricter mask requirements, increased testing -- have been in effect. These rules will be in place until Jan. 8.

Another change: Some players can now clear health and safety protocols and return to play as soon as six days after testing positive, provided that they are asymptomatic and not contagious.

Between the tweaked return-to-play policy and the new rule mandating teams to use hardship exceptions when multiple players are in protocols, the NBA is aiming to avoid postponing games. So far, there have been 10 postponements this season:

Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers (Dec. 23)

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 22)

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 21)



Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 20)

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 19)

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 19)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 19)

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 16)

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 14)

Seven coaches are in health and safety protocols: Doc Rivers (Philadelphia 76ers), Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets), Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder), Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns), Chauncey Billups (Portland Trail Blazers), Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers) and Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls).

Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date (or, in some cases, the approximate date) they entered:

Players in health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Dec. 28)

Gorgui Dieng (Dec. 28)



Malik Ellison (Dec. 28)



Delon Wright (Dec. 27)

Jalen Johnson (Dec. 26)



John Collins (Dec. 26)

Onyeka Okongwu (Dec. 25)



Sharife Cooper (Dec. 23)



Kevin Huerter (Dec. 22)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Dec. 22)

Lou Williams (Dec. 22)

Danilo Gallinari (Dec. 21)



Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (Dec. 27)

Dennis Schroder (Dec. 25)

Bruno Fernando (Dec. 24)

Aaron Nesmith (Dec. 24)



Enes Kanter Freedom (Dec. 23)

Brooklyn Nets

Kessler Edwards (Dec. 23)

Day'Ron Sharpe (Dec. 18)

Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Lewis (Dec. 27)

Miles Bridges (Dec. 26)

PJ Washington (Dec. 26)



Chicago Bulls

Marko Simonovic (Dec. 29)

Ersan Ilyasova (Dec. 28)

Lonzo Ball (Dec. 26)

Tony Bradley (Dec. 26)

Alfonzo McKinnie (Dec. 26)

Cleveland Cavaliers



Darius Garland (Dec. 28)

Cedi Osman (Dec. 25)

Ed Davis (Dec. 21)

Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Knight (Dec. 29)

Boban Marjanovic (Dec. 29)

JaQuori McLaughlin (Dec. 23)



Luka Doncic (Dec. 22)

Trey Burke (Dec. 22)

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dec. 21)

Maxi Kleber (Dec. 20)

Denver Nuggets

Jeff Green (Dec. 30)

Bones Hyland (Dec. 30)

Zeke Nnaji (Dec. 30)

Detroit Pistons



Josh Jackson (Dec. 26)

Cory Joseph (Dec. 26)



Trey Lyles (Dec. 25)

Killian Hayes (Dec. 23)

Saben Lee (Dec. 23)

Rodney McGruder (Dec. 23)

Isaiah Stewart (Dec. 23)

Cade Cunningham (Dec. 22)

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman (Dec. 29)

Draymond Green (Dec. 26)

Damion Lee (Dec. 22)

Houston Rockets

KJ Martin (Dec. 27)

Jae'Sean Tate (Dec. 27)

D.J. Augustin (Dec. 26)

Garrison Matthews (Dec. 26)

Indiana Pacers

Jeremy Lamb (Dec. 29)

Los Angeles Clippers

Brandon Boston Jr. (Dec. 29)

Moses Wright (Dec. 27)

Jay Scrubb (Dec. 26)

Los Angeles Lakers

Rajon Rondo (Dec. 26)

Trevor Ariza (Dec. 23)

Memphis Grizzlies

John Konchar (Dec. 28)

Dillon Brooks (Dec. 26)

De'Anthony Melton (Dec. 26)

Jarrett Culver (Dec. 23)



Miami Heat

Max Strus (Dec. 29)

P.J. Tucker (Dec. 29)

Gabe Vincent (Dec. 29)

Zylan Cheatham (Dec. 29)



Udonis Haslem (Dec. 28)

Kyle Lowry (Dec. 25)

Minnesota Timberwolves



D'Angelo Russell (Dec. 25)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Dec. 23)

McKinley Wright IV (Dec. 23)

Jarred Vanderbilt (Dec. 20)

New Orleans Pelicans

Jose Alvarado (Dec. 25)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Dec. 23)

Naji Marshall (Dec. 23)

New York Knicks

Julius Randle (Dec. 30)

Wayne Selden (Dec. 28)

Jericho Sims (Dec. 25)

Nerlens Noel (Dec. 22)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey (Dec. 28)

Aleksej Pokusevski (Dec. 27)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Dec. 27)

Aaron Wiggins (Dec. 27)



Darius Bazley (Dec. 26)

Orlando Magic

Robin Lopez (Dec. 30)

Hassani Gravett (Dec. 28)

Chuma Okeke (Dec. 26)

Mychal Mulder (Dec. 22)

Mo Bamba (Dec. 17)

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyler Johnson (Dec. 30)

Myles Powell (Dec. 30)

Danny Green (Dec. 22)

Shake Milton (Dec. 19)

Phoenix Suns

Abdel Nader (Dec. 29)

Elfrid Payton (Dec. 29)

Deandre Ayton (Dec. 27)

Jae Crowder (Dec. 26)

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic (Dec. 26)

Cody Zeller (Dec. 26)



Robert Covington (Dec. 25)

Ben McLemore (Dec. 25)

Keljin Blevins (Dec. 25)

Dennis Smith Jr. (Dec. 24)

Trendon Watford (Dec. 24)



Sacramento Kings

Neemias Queta (Dec. 21)



San Antonio Spurs

Devontae Cacok (Dec. 29)



Dejounte Murray (Dec. 26)



Toronto Raptors

Isaac Bonga (Dec. 25)

Justin Champagnie (Dec. 25)

Washington Wizards