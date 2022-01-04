With the omicron variant running rampant, NBA rosters are in flux. Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis is among the many players in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. In related news, since Dec. 26, tighter protocols -- stricter mask requirements, increased testing -- have been in effect. These rules will be in place until Jan. 8.

Another change: Some players can now clear health and safety protocols and return to play as soon as five days after testing positive, provided that they are asymptomatic, vaccinated and likely not contagious (i.e. their cycle threshold is above 30).

Players to have recently cleared protocols include the New York Knicks' Julius Randle, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

Between the tweaked return-to-play policy and the new rule mandating teams to use hardship exceptions when multiple players are in protocols, the NBA is aiming to avoid postponing games. Despite this, the scheduled game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets on Dec. 30 was postponed because Denver did not have the required eight players.

There have been 11 postponements this season, and the NBA announced makeup dates for the impacted games this week. Here's a list of the games that were pushed back:

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets (Dec. 30)

Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 29)

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers (Dec. 23)

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 22)

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 21)



Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 20)

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 19)

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 19)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 19)

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 16)

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 14)

Five head coaches are in health and safety protocols: Nate McMillan (Atlanta Hawks), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers), Doc Rivers (Philadelphia), Michael Malone (Denver) and Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Six more coaches -- Chauncey Billups (Portland Trail Blazers), Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers), Alvin Gentry (Sacramento Kings), Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers), Billy Donovan (Bulls) and Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns) -- entered protocols in December and have since cleared.

The Raptors played two December home games at 50% capacity and, as of Dec. 31, can allow no more than 1,000 people to enter Scotiabank Arena, per a provincial mandate. The team expects the limit to be in place for the next three weeks, and, as such, are playing in a virtually empty arena.

Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date (or, in some cases, the approximate date) they entered:

Players in health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Dec. 28)

Gorgui Dieng (Dec. 28)



Malik Ellison (Dec. 28)

Jalen Johnson (Dec. 26)



John Collins (Dec. 26)

Boston Celtics

Aaron Nesmith (Jan. 2)



Charlotte Hornets

Vernon Carey Jr. (Jan. 1)

Scottie Lewis (Dec. 27)

PJ Washington (Dec. 26)

Chicago Bulls

Marko Simonovic (Dec. 29)

Cleveland Cavaliers



Cedi Osman (Dec. 25)

Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis (Jan. 3)

Isaiah Thomas (Dec. 30)

Boban Marjanovic (Dec. 29)

JaQuori McLaughlin (Dec. 23)



Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris (Dec. 31)

Jeff Green (Dec. 30)

Zeke Nnaji (Dec. 30)

Detroit Pistons



Cory Joseph (Dec. 26)

Isaiah Stewart (Dec. 23)



Houston Rockets

Usman Garuba (Jan. 3)

Armoni Brooks (Jan. 2)

DeJon Jarreau (Dec. 30)

Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze (Jan. 2)

Caris LeVert (Jan. 2)

T.J. Warren (Jan. 2)

Kelan Martin (Dec. 31)

Malcolm Brogdon (Dec. 30)

Chris Duarte (Dec. 30)

Isaiah Jackson (Dec. 30)

Jeremy Lamb (Dec. 29)

Los Angeles Clippers

Luke Kennard (Jan. 1)

Ivica Zubac (Dec. 30)

Brandon Boston Jr. (Dec. 29)

Memphis Grizzlies

Kyle Anderson (Jan. 2)

Xavier Tillman (Dec. 30)

John Konchar (Dec. 28)

Dillon Brooks (Dec. 26)

De'Anthony Melton (Dec. 26)

Miami Heat

Marcus Garrett (Dec. 30)

Duncan Robinson (Dec. 30)

Gabe Vincent (Dec. 29)

Udonis Haslem (Dec. 28)

Milwaukee Bucks

Jordan Nwora (Jan. 3)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Jan. 1)

Semi Ojeleye (Dec. 30)

New Orleans Pelicans

Tomas Satoransky (Jan. 2)

New York Knicks

Nerlens Noel (Dec. 22)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Tre Mann (Dec. 27)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Dec. 27)

Darius Bazley (Dec. 26)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (Jan. 1)



Robin Lopez (Dec. 30)

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey (Jan. 3)

Matisse Thybulle (Jan. 3)

Jaden Springer (Jan. 2)

Myles Powell (Dec. 30)

Phoenix Suns

Landry Shamet (Jan. 4)

JaVale McGee (Dec. 30)

Abdel Nader (Dec. 29)

Deandre Ayton (Dec. 27)

Jae Crowder (Dec. 26)

Portland Trail Blazers

Cameron McGriff (Jan. 2)

Brandon Williams (Dec. 30)

Cody Zeller (Dec. 26)

Sacramento Kings

Richaun Holmes (Jan. 1)

San Antonio Spurs

Doug McDermott (Jan. 1)



Lonnie Walker (Jan. 1)

Devontae Cacok (Dec. 29)



Toronto Raptors

Svi Mykhailiuk (Jan. 4)



Yuta Watanabe (Jan. 4)



Washington Wizards

