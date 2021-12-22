More than 90 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to several postponed games this month. The number has moved to nine after the league postponed the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, originally scheduled for Thursday, and the game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, originally scheduled for Wednesday. Brooklyn and Toronto are both dealing with outbreaks, and, even with reinforcements on 10-day contracts, couldn't reach the league-mandated minimum of eight available players.

In an attempt to limit postponements, the league and the National Basketball Players Association have reportedly agreed to new rules about signing replacement players, and the two sides have also agreed to temporarily tighter protocols that call for more testing and stricter mask requirements from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The Brooklyn Nets have 10 players in protocols, including stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving, who will rejoin the team when he's cleared but will not be permitted to play games in New York or Toronto. The Raptors and Cavaliers, meanwhile, have eight players in protocols. On Wednesday, the Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Trey Burke joined the long list, as did No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of the Pistons.

The Bulls had 10 players in protocols before the NBA parked them last week, postponing their games on Dec. 14 and 16. Chicago returned to the court Sunday, the same day the league announced five more postponements, but still find itself out of action as Toronto is too shorthanded to play the Bulls. The Toronto Raptors have eight players in protocols.

Postponed games in 2021-22 season

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers (originally scheduled for Dec. 23)

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 22)

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 21)



Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 20)

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 19)

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 19)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 19)

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 16)

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 14)

Players who are not fully vaccinated must enter health and safety protocols if they are found to be a close contact of a person who has tested positive. Since Dec. 17, players who have not received a booster shot have been subject to tighter restrictions, including game-day testing. If any player tests positive for COVID-19, he must immediately isolate until 10 days have passed from that test or the onset of symptoms, or until he tests negative on two PCR tests 24 hours apart.

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and Kings coach Alvin Gentry are all in protocols. Raptors president Masai Ujiri entered protocols on Dec. 9.

Toronto announced on Dec. 15 that it would play its home games at 50 percent capacity, and this policy took effect on Dec. 18 against the Golden State Warriors. No other NBA team has taken such a measure this season.

Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date they entered:

Players in health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham (Dec. 22)

Cheick Diallo (Dec. 22)

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Sacramento Kings

Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards