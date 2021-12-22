More than 90 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to several postponed games this month. The number has moved to nine after the league postponed the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, originally scheduled for Thursday, and the game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, originally scheduled for Wednesday. Brooklyn and Toronto are both dealing with outbreaks, and, even with reinforcements on 10-day contracts, couldn't reach the league-mandated minimum of eight available players.
In an attempt to limit postponements, the league and the National Basketball Players Association have reportedly agreed to new rules about signing replacement players, and the two sides have also agreed to temporarily tighter protocols that call for more testing and stricter mask requirements from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
The Brooklyn Nets have 10 players in protocols, including stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving, who will rejoin the team when he's cleared but will not be permitted to play games in New York or Toronto. The Raptors and Cavaliers, meanwhile, have eight players in protocols. On Wednesday, the Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Trey Burke joined the long list, as did No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of the Pistons.
The Bulls had 10 players in protocols before the NBA parked them last week, postponing their games on Dec. 14 and 16. Chicago returned to the court Sunday, the same day the league announced five more postponements, but still find itself out of action as Toronto is too shorthanded to play the Bulls. The Toronto Raptors have eight players in protocols.
Postponed games in 2021-22 season
- Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers (originally scheduled for Dec. 23)
- Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 22)
- Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 21)
- Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 20)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 19)
- Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 19)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 19)
- Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 16)
- Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 14)
Players who are not fully vaccinated must enter health and safety protocols if they are found to be a close contact of a person who has tested positive. Since Dec. 17, players who have not received a booster shot have been subject to tighter restrictions, including game-day testing. If any player tests positive for COVID-19, he must immediately isolate until 10 days have passed from that test or the onset of symptoms, or until he tests negative on two PCR tests 24 hours apart.
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and Kings coach Alvin Gentry are all in protocols. Raptors president Masai Ujiri entered protocols on Dec. 9.
Toronto announced on Dec. 15 that it would play its home games at 50 percent capacity, and this policy took effect on Dec. 18 against the Golden State Warriors. No other NBA team has taken such a measure this season.
Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date they entered:
Players in health and safety protocols
Atlanta Hawks
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Dec. 22)
- Lou Williams (Dec. 22)
- Clint Capela (Dec. 21)
- Danilo Gallinari (Dec. 21)
- Trae Young (Dec. 19)
Boston Celtics
- Josh Richardson (Dec. 19)
- Brodric Thomas (Dec. 18)
- Sam Hauser (Dec. 17)
- Al Horford (Dec. 17)
- Grant Williams (Dec. 17)
- Juancho Hernangomez (Dec. 17)
- Jabari Parker (Dec. 16)
Brooklyn Nets
- Kevin Durant (Dec. 18)
- Kyrie Irving (Dec. 18)
- Day'Ron Sharpe (Dec. 18)
- LaMarcus Aldridge (Dec. 14)
- DeAndre' Bembry (Dec. 14)
- Bruce Brown (Dec. 14)
- Jevon Carter (Dec. 14)
- James Harden (Dec. 14)
- James Johnson (Dec. 14)
- Paul Millsap (Dec. 13)
Chicago Bulls
- Devin Dotson (Dec. 21)
- Alize Johnson (Dec. 13)
- Zach LaVine (Dec. 12)
- Ayo Dosunmu (Dec. 11)
- Matt Thomas (Dec. 9)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ed Davis (Dec. 21)
- Jarrett Allen (Dec. 19)
- RJ Nembhard (Dec. 19)
- Lamar Stevens (Dec. 19)
- Denzel Valentine (Dec. 19)
- Dylan Windler (Dec. 19)
- Evan Mobley (Dec. 18)
- Isaac Okoro (Dec. 16)
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic (Dec. 22)
- Trey Burke (Dec. 22)
- Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dec. 21)
- Maxi Kleber (Dec. 20)
- Josh Green (Dec. 19)
- Reggie Bullock (Dec. 18)
Denver Nuggets
- Bol Bol (Dec. 17)
- Michael Porter Jr. (Dec. 17)
Detroit Pistons
- Cade Cunningham (Dec. 22)
- Cheick Diallo (Dec. 22)
Golden State Warriors
- Damion Lee (Dec. 22)
- Andrew Wiggins (Dec. 19)
- Jordan Poole (Dec. 17)
Los Angeles Clippers
- Reggie Jackson (Dec. 22)
- Marcus Morris Sr. (Dec. 18)
Los Angeles Lakers
- Kent Bazemore (Dec. 19)
- Austin Reaves (Dec. 17)
- Avery Bradley (Dec. 16)
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ziaire Williams (Dec. 19)
Miami Heat
- Caleb Martin (Dec. 11)
Milwaukee Bucks
- Bobby Portis (Dec. 16)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 14)
- Donte DiVincenzo (Dec. 14)
- Wesley Matthews (Dec. 14)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Patrick Beverley (Dec. 20)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (Dec. 20)
- Josh Okogie (Dec. 19)
- Anthony Edwards (Dec. 17)
- Taurean Prince (Dec. 17)
New York Knicks
- Nerlens Noel (Dec. 22)
- Miles McBride (Dec. 18)
- Immanuel Quickley (Dec. 17)
- Kevin Knox II (Dec. 16)
- Quentin Grimes (Dec. 14)
- R.J. Barrett (Dec. 12)
Orlando Magic
- Mychal Mulder (Dec. 22)
- Mo Bamba (Dec. 17)
- R.J. Hampton (Dec. 17)
- Terrence Ross (Dec. 17)
- Moe Wagner (Dec. 17)
- Ignas Brazdeikis (Dec. 16)
Philadelphia 76ers
- Danny Green (Dec. 22)
- Andre Drummond (Dec. 19)
- Shake Milton (Dec. 19)
- Georges Niang (Dec. 15)
Sacramento Kings
- Neemias Queta (Dec. 21)
- Davion Mitchell (Dec. 17)
- De'Aaron Fox (Dec. 16)
- Louis King (Dec. 16)
- Alex Len (Dec. 16)
- Marvin Bagley III (Dec. 15)
- Terence Davis (Dec. 15)
Toronto Raptors
- OG Anunoby (Dec. 22)
- Fred VanVleet (Dec. 21)
- Precious Achiuwa (Dec. 21)
- Scottie Barnes (Dec. 21)
- Malachi Flynn (Dec. 21)
- Gary Trent Jr. (Dec. 20)
- Dalano Banton (Dec. 18)
- Pascal Siakam (Dec. 18)
Washington Wizards
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Dec. 21)