More than 70 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to seven postponed games this month. In order to limit postponements, the league and the National Basketball Players Association have reportedly agreed to new rules about signing replacement players, and the two sides have also agreed to temporarily tighter protocols that call for more testing and stricter mask requirements from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, per ESPN and The Athletic.
Players and staff members have tested positive for the Omicron variant, and multiple teams are dealing with outbreaks. Five Cleveland Cavaliers players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and they joined two teammates already in protocols. The Brooklyn Nets have 10 players in protocols, including stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving, who will rejoin the team when he's cleared but will not be permitted to play games in New York or Toronto. The Boston Celtics have six players in protocols, as do the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.
The Chicago Bulls had 10 players in protocols before the NBA parked them last week, postponing their games on Dec. 14 and 16. Chicago returned to the court Sunday, the same day the league announced five more postponements.
Postponed games in 2021-22 season
- Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets (originally scheduled for Dec. 21)
- Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 20)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 19)
- Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 19)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 19)
- Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 16)
- Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 14)
Players who are not fully vaccinated must enter health and safety protocols if they are found to be a close contact of a person who has tested positive. As of Dec. 17, players who have not received a booster shot will be subject to tighter restrictions, including game-day testing. If any player tests positive for COVID-19, he must immediately isolate until 10 days have passed from that test or the onset of symptoms, or until he tests negative on two PCR tests 24 hours apart.
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and Kings coach Alvin Gentry are all in protocols, as is Raptors president Masai Ujiri.
Toronto announced on Dec. 15 that it would play its home games at 50 percent capacity, and this policy took effect on Dec. 18 against the Golden State Warriors. No other NBA team has taken such a measure this season.
Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date they entered:
Players in health and safety protocols
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young (Dec. 19)
Boston Celtics
- Josh Richardson (Dec. 19)
- Brodric Thomas (Dec. 18)
- Jabari Parker (Dec. 16)
- Al Horford (Dec. 17)
- Grant Williams (Dec. 17)
- Juancho Hernangomez (Dec. 17)
Brooklyn Nets
- Kevin Durant (Dec. 18)
- Kyrie Irving (Dec. 18)
- Day'Ron Sharpe (Dec. 18)
- LaMarcus Aldridge (Dec. 14)
- DeAndre' Bembry (Dec. 14)
- Bruce Brown (Dec. 14)
- Jevon Carter (Dec. 14)
- James Harden (Dec. 14)
- James Johnson (Dec. 14)
- Paul Millsap (Dec. 13)
Chicago Bulls
- Alize Johnson (Dec. 13)
- Troy Brown Jr. (Dec. 12)
- Zach LaVine (Dec. 12)
- Ayo Dosunmu (Dec. 11)
- Matt Thomas (Dec. 9)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jarrett Allen (Dec. 19)
- RJ Nembhard (Dec. 19)
- Lamar Stevens (Dec. 19)
- Denzel Valentine (Dec. 19)
- Dylan Windler (Dec. 19)
- Evan Mobley (Dec. 18)
- Isaac Okoro (Dec. 16)
Dallas Mavericks
- Josh Green (Dec. 19)
- Reggie Bullock (Dec. 18)
Denver Nuggets
- Bol Bol (Dec. 17)
- Michael Porter Jr. (Dec. 17)
Golden State Warriors
- Andrew Wiggins (Dec. 19)
- Jordan Poole (Dec. 17)
Los Angeles Clippers
- Marcus Morris Sr. (Dec. 18)
Los Angeles Lakers
- Kent Bazemore (Dec. 19)
- Austin Reaves (Dec. 17)
- Avery Bradley (Dec. 16)
- Talen Horton-Tucker (Dec. 14)
- Dwight Howard (Dec. 14)
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ziaire Williams (Dec. 19)
Miami Heat
- Caleb Martin (Dec. 11)
Milwaukee Bucks
- Bobby Portis (Dec. 16)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 14)
- Donte DiVincenzo (Dec. 14)
- Wesley Matthews (Dec. 14)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Patrick Beverley (Dec. 20)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (Dec. 20)
- Josh Okogie (Dec. 19)
- Anthony Edwards (Dec. 17)
- Taurean Prince (Dec. 17)
New York Knicks
- Miles McBride (Dec. 18)
- Immanuel Quickley (Dec. 17)
- Kevin Knox II (Dec. 16)
- Quentin Grimes (Dec. 14)
- R.J. Barrett (Dec. 12)
- Obi Toppin (Dec. 11)
Orlando Magic
- R.J. Hampton (Dec. 17)
- Terrence Ross (Dec. 17)
- Moe Wagner (Dec. 17)
- Ignas Brazdeikis (Dec. 16)
Philadelphia 76ers
- Andre Drummond (Dec. 19)
- Shake Milton (Dec. 19)
- Georges Niang (Dec. 15)
Sacramento Kings
- Davion Mitchell (Dec. 17)
- De'Aaron Fox (Dec. 16)
- Louis King (Dec. 16)
- Alex Len (Dec. 16)
- Marvin Bagley III (Dec. 15)
- Terence Davis (Dec. 15)
Toronto Raptors
- Gary Trent Jr. (Dec. 20)
- Dalano Banton (Dec. 18)
- Pascal Siakam (Dec. 18)