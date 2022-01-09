rudy-gobert.png
With the omicron variant running rampant, NBA rosters are in flux. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis are among the many players in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Since the beginning of December, more than 300 players have entered protocols, per ESPN.  

In related news, since Dec. 26, tighter protocols -- stricter mask requirements, increased testing -- have been in effect. These rules will be in place until the All-Star break in mid-February, and any player who has not received a booster shot will be subject to additional off-court restrictions. 

Another change: Some players can now clear health and safety protocols and return to play as soon as five days after testing positive, provided that they are asymptomatic, vaccinated and likely not contagious (i.e. their cycle threshold is above 30). Between the tweaked return-to-play policy and the new rule mandating teams to use hardship exceptions when multiple players are in protocols, the NBA is aiming to avoid postponing more games. 

There have been 11 postponements this season, and the NBA announced makeup dates this week. Here's a list of the games that were pushed back:

Four head coaches are in health and safety protocols: Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies), Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks), Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks) and Nate McMillan (Atlanta Hawks).

Ten more coaches -- Doc Rivers (Philadelphia 76ers), Chauncey Billups (Portland Trail Blazers), Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers), Alvin Gentry (Sacramento Kings), Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers), Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls), Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers), Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets) -- have entered and subsequently cleared protocols this season.  

The Raptors played two December home games at 50% capacity and, as of Dec. 31, can allow no more than 1,000 people to enter Scotiabank Arena, per a provincial mandateThe team expects the limit to be in place for the next three weeks, and, as such, are playing in a virtually empty arena.

Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date (or, in some cases, the approximate date) they entered:

Players in health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks

  • Kristaps Porzingis (Jan. 3)

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Norman Powell (Jan. 9)

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards