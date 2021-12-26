More than 100 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to several postponed games this month. The number has moved to nine after the league postponed the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, originally scheduled last Thursday, and the game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, originally scheduled Wednesday. Brooklyn and Toronto are both dealing with outbreaks, and, even with reinforcements on 10-day contracts, couldn't reach the league-mandated minimum of eight available players.

In an attempt to limit postponements, the league and the National Basketball Players Association have reportedly agreed to new rules about signing replacement players, and the two sides have also agreed to temporarily tighter protocols that call for more testing and stricter mask requirements from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Over the holiday weekend, the Heat's Kyle Lowry and Warriors' Draymond Green became the latest star players to enter protocols. Last week, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards were and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks landed in protocols.

James Harden is among six Nets who have recently cleared protocols. Heading into their Christmas Day game against the Lakers, however, they still had seven players in protocols, including stars Kevin Durant and the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving, who will rejoin the team when he's cleared but will not be permitted to play games in New York or Toronto.

The Celtics, meanwhile, had nine players in protocols for their Christmas game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the recently cleared Al Horford missed that game so he can get his conditioning up to speed. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo were all available to play against Boston, having recently cleared protocols.

Postponed games in 2021-22 season

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers (originally scheduled for Dec. 23)

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 22)

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 21)



Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 20)

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 19)

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 19)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 19)

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 16)

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls (Dec. 14)

The NBA and the NBPA are reportedly near an agreement that would allow some (asymptomatic, non-infectious) players to clear protocols as soon as six days after they test positive. Under the current protocols, if any player tests positive for COVID-19, he must immediately isolate until 10 days have passed from that test or the onset of symptoms, or until he tests negative on two PCR tests 24 hours apart.

Players who are not fully vaccinated must enter health and safety protocols if they are found to be a close contact of a person who has tested positive. Since Dec. 17, players who have not received a booster shot have been subject to tighter restrictions, including game-day testing.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and Bulls coach Billy Donovan are also in protocols. Raptors president Masai Ujiri entered protocols on Dec. 9. Kings coach Alvin Gentry was on the list, too, but has been cleared and plans to return to action Sunday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto announced on Dec. 15 that it would play its home games at 50 percent capacity, and this policy took effect on Dec. 18 against the Golden State Warriors. No other NBA team has taken such a measure this season.

Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date they entered:

Players in health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson (Dec. 26)



John Collins (Dec. 26)

Wes Iwundu (Dec. 24)



Sharife Cooper (Dec. 23)

Kevin Huerter (Dec. 22)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Dec. 22)

Lou Williams (Dec. 22)

Danilo Gallinari (Dec. 21)



Trae Young (Dec. 19)

Boston Celtics

Dennis Schroder (Dec. 25)

Bruno Fernando (Dec. 24)

Justin Jackson (Dec. 24)

CJ Miles (Dec. 24)

Aaron Nesmith (Dec. 24)

Enes Kanter Freedom (Dec. 23)

Josh Richardson (Dec. 19)

Sam Hauser (Dec. 17)



Grant Williams (Dec. 17)



Brooklyn Nets

Kessler Edwards (Dec. 23)

Cam Thomas (Dec. 23)

David Duke Jr. (Dec. 23)

Kevin Durant (Dec. 18)

Kyrie Irving (Dec. 18)

Day'Ron Sharpe (Dec. 18)

LaMarcus Aldridge (Dec. 14)



Charlotte Hornets

Cody Martin (Dec. 19)

Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball (Dec. 26)

Cleveland Cavaliers



Ed Davis (Dec. 21)

Jarrett Allen (Dec. 19)

RJ Nembhard (Dec. 19)



Lamar Stevens (Dec. 19)

Denzel Valentine (Dec. 19)

Dylan Windler (Dec. 19)

Evan Mobley (Dec. 18)



Isaac Okoro (Dec. 16)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic (Dec. 22)

Trey Burke (Dec. 22)

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dec. 21)

Maxi Kleber (Dec. 20)

Reggie Bullock (Dec. 18)



Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol (Dec. 17)



Michael Porter Jr. (Dec. 17)

Detroit Pistons

Killian Hayes (Dec. 23)

Saben Lee (Dec. 23)

Rodney McGruder (Dec. 23)

Isaiah Stewart (Dec. 23)

Cade Cunningham (Dec. 22)

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green (Dec. 26)

Moses Moody (Dec. 24)

Damion Lee (Dec. 22)

Andrew Wiggins (Dec. 19)



Jordan Poole (Dec. 17)

Los Angeles Clippers

Reggie Jackson (Dec. 22)

Marcus Morris Sr. (Dec. 18)

Los Angeles Lakers

Rajon Rondo (Dec. 26)

Trevor Ariza (Dec. 23)

Kent Bazemore (Dec. 19)

Austin Reaves (Dec. 17)

Memphis Grizzlies

Jarrett Culver (Dec. 23)

Ziaire Williams (Dec. 19)

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry (Dec. 25)

Milwaukee Bucks



JaQuori McLaughlin (Dec. 23)

Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell (Dec. 25)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Dec. 23)

McKinley Wright IV (Dec. 23)

Patrick Beverley (Dec. 20)

Jarred Vanderbilt (Dec. 20)

Josh Okogie (Dec. 19)



Anthony Edwards (Dec. 17)

Taurean Prince (Dec. 17)

New Orleans Pelicans

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Dec. 23)

Naji Marshall (Dec. 23)

New York Knicks

Jericho Sims (Dec. 25)

Nerlens Noel (Dec. 22)

Miles McBride (Dec. 18)

Orlando Magic

Mychal Mulder (Dec. 22)

Mo Bamba (Dec. 17)

Terrence Ross (Dec. 17)



Moe Wagner (Dec. 17)

Ignas Brazdeikis (Dec. 16)

Philadelphia 76ers

Danny Green (Dec. 22)

Andre Drummond (Dec. 19)

Shake Milton (Dec. 19)

Georges Niang (Dec. 15)

Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Covington (Dec. 25)

Ben McLemore (Dec. 25)

Keljin Blevins (Dec. 25)

Dennis Smith Jr. (Dec. 24)

Trendon Watford (Dec. 24)



Sacramento Kings

Neemias Queta (Dec. 21)



Davion Mitchell (Dec. 17)



De'Aaron Fox (Dec. 16)

Louis King (Dec. 16)



Alex Len (Dec. 16)

Marvin Bagley III (Dec. 15)

Terence Davis (Dec. 15)

San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray (Dec. 26)



Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby (Dec. 22)

Fred VanVleet (Dec. 21)

Precious Achiuwa (Dec. 21)

Scottie Barnes (Dec. 21)

Malachi Flynn (Dec. 21)



Gary Trent Jr. (Dec. 20)

Dalano Banton (Dec. 18)

Pascal Siakam (Dec. 18)

Washington Wizards