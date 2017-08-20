NBA denies Greece's claim of plot to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo from Eurobasket
The NBA stayed to the point in their response to the Greek basketball federation
The NBA has denied a claim from the Greek basketball federation that the Bucks have been plotting a way to prevent star Giannis Antetokounmpo from playing in Eurobasket 2017. Antetokounmpo was expected to play a big role in Greece's attempt to win their first gold in Eurobasket since 2005
However, a knee injury has forced Giannis to sit out. According to Antetokounmpo's Facebook, the pain became too much to play through and Milwaukee made the call to have him sit out the remainder of the offseason. Greece doesn't believe this to be entirely genuine based on the lack of formality in the announcements. The NBA disagrees.
It sounds like Greece is upset with how the Bucks chose to announce Antetokounmpo's status. However, to claim that he was pressured into not playing is a very serious charge.
It's a shame that Giannis won't be able to play in Eurobasket, but it wouldn't be great for anybody if he entered the season in October with a lingering knee injury. The Bucks made a choice that was in the best interest of not only the team but Antetokounmpo's long-term health.
-
Report: Pacers to file tampering charges
The Pacers believe the Lakers tampered with Paul George before they traded him
-
Noah doesn't blame Phil for Knicks woes
Among the questionable decisions by Jackson was signing Noah to a long-term, lucrative dea...
-
Akron store wants LeBron James to stay
This Akron store doesn't want their hometown hero to leave again
-
Antetokonmpo will not play in Eurobasket
Milwaukee's star did not get cleared to play for his national team due to a painful knee i...
-
Ball compared to Bryant and Magic
Ball, the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, is receiving even more hype
-
Jay-Z supports LaVar, Big Baller Brand
Rap mogul supports the vision the outspoken father has for his brand and sons
Add a Comment