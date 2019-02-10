NBA DFS: Aaron Gordon and top picks for Feb. 10 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Sunday's main slate brings some tough questions for NBA DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Stephen Curry, who has a tough matchup against the Heat, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Magic guard Evan Fournier, who scored 43 points on DraftKings in his last meeting against the Hawks? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Devin Booker (hamstring) safe to rely on? With FanDuel hosting a $300K Sunday NBA Shot, and DraftKings running a $300K Fadeaway that awards $100K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Sunday's slate, McClure is banking on Magic forward Aaron Gordon at $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings. Gordon has been a consistent threat for the Magic recently, scoring at least 15 points in six of his last eight games as well as recording plenty of rebounds and assists during that span. DFS owners who have played Gordon have seen some big rewards recently, including 35 or more points on DraftKings in five of his last eight contests.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes stacking him with teammate Terrence Ross ($5,700 on FanDuel, $5,300 on DraftKings), who's returned over 8x value on DraftKings in three of his last five games. Ross gets an ideal matchup on Sunday against a Hawks squad that has struggled to guard him. In his last meeting against Atlanta, Ross filled the stat sheet with 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals, returning nearly 40 points and 7x value on DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.