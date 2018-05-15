NBA DFS: Al Horford and top Cavs-Celtics picks for May 15 FanDuel and DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Tuesday, May 15, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered Rockets guard Chris Paul at $9,000 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. The result: Paul exploded for 23 points and 11 rebounds -- returning over 40 points on both sites.



For Tuesday's single-game slate involving Game 2 of Cavaliers-Celtics, McClure loves Celtics forward Marcus Morris as a value play at $5,000 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.



In Sunday's victory over the Cavs, Morris was inserted into the starting lineup and recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds, producing over 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Tuesday's slate.



McClure is also loving Al Horford at $7,200 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings.



He gets an ideal matchup against a Cavaliers squad that has struggled to guard him. In Game 1, Horford filled up the stat sheet with 20 points, six assists, four rebounds and two blocks, producing almost 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. And he has scored at least 32 points on DraftKings in 14 of his last 15 games, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday's NBA playoff game from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.