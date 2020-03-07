NBA DFS: Al Horford and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 7, 2020

With hundreds of thousands on the line in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s and a relatively thin Saturday NBA DFS player pool, NBA daily fantasy players everywhere are scratching their heads on Saturday as they set their NBA DFS lineups. Hawks guard Trae Young was ruled out suddenly last night with flu-like symptons and it appears as if he's questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies. We'll be watching that NBA injury news closely, as the Hawks and Grizzlies currently have the night's highest over-under at 232.5.

A Young and Ja Morant matchup would be an exciting one for sure and could provide spectacular results for those who put them in their NBA DFS picks for Saturday night. However, finding the right NBA DFS stacks and cashing in big is going to be a major challenge, so be sure to check in with daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure. His optimal NBA DFS advice and strategy can help give you a huge edge on Saturday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Saturday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Saturday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday

For Saturday, McClure is high on Sixers forward Al Horford ($6,500 on FanDuel, $6,600 on DraftKings). At 33, Horford is still an extremely capable post player and he's averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks for Philadelphia. However, with Ben Simmons (back) and Joel Embiid (shoulder) out on Saturday against the Warriors, Horford should play an even larger role in the offense.

Horford played 36 minutes on Thursday and turned in 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 7-of-14 shooting. He's had at least five assists now in five of his last six games and that added element to his game makes him an attractive option on a thin night for power forwards and centers.

McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas ($7,100 on FanDuel, $7,300 on DraftKings), who is shooting an impressive 68.4 percent from the floor in his last four games. Valanciunas is averaging 14.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game now for the season and expanded range (37.2 percent 3-point shooter) has helped make him more difficult to defend.

Valanciunas had 15 points and 15 rebounds against the Hawks the last time the two teams went head-to-head on Monday. He's now posted double-doubles in five of his last six games and he's a good bet to get another on Saturday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.