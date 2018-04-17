NBA DFS: Al Horford and top picks for April 17 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Tuesday, April 17, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.
He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Monday, McClure rostered Heat guard Dwyane Wade at $4,500 on FanDuel. The result: Wade went off for 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists -- returning 43.9 points on FanDuel, his third-best performance of the entire season. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS day.
For Tuesday's three-game slate of Wizards-Raptors, Bucks-Celtics and Pelicans-Trail Blazers, McClure is all over New Orleans point guard Rajon Rondo as a value play at $6,400 on FanDuel and $7,100 on DraftKings.
Rondo is known for taking his game to the next level in the NBA Playoffs. He didn't disappoint in Game 1 either, dishing out a whopping 17 assists to go along with six points and eight rebounds.
His scoring can come and go, which keeps his price relatively low, but with his upside in other statistical categories, he's a bargain you shouldn't pass on.
Another player McClure loves for Tuesday: Celtics power forward Al Horford at $7,300 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel.
Boston is leaning on Horford this postseason with Kyrie Irving and others on the shelf for a matchup against the talented Milwaukee Bucks.
Horford responded in a tight Game 1 victory, logging 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. He was on the floor virtually the entire game and you can expect those type of minutes throughout the playoffs, giving him huge upside.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday night. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
-
76ers third in the NBA in gear sales
You can probably guess who Nos. 1 and 2 are
-
2 coach candidates who fit Knicks best
The pressure is on Steve Mills and Scott Perry to make the right call and not just hire a big...
-
NBA playoffs schedule for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
NBA Playoffs: Blazers-Pelicans preview
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the West
-
Game 2: Celtics vs. Bucks how to watch
The 2 vs. 7 matchup in the East feature the Boston Celtics taking on the Milwaukee Bucks
-
Warriors answer Spurs' counterpunch
After beating up Golden State in the first half, San Antonio just couldn't keep up offensi...