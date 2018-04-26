NBA DFS: Al Horford and top picks for April 26 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for the NBA Playoff game on Thursday, April 26, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Wednesday, McClure rostered Pacers center Domantas Sabonis at just $4,000 on FanDuel. The result: Sabonis exploded for 22 points and five rebounds -- returning 33 DFS points. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Thursday's one-game slate of Celtics-Bucks, McClure is all over Celtics guard Marcus Smart as a value play at $5,000 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.

Smart has scored 21 or more DFS points on both sites in nine of his last 10 outings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Thursday's slate.

McClure is also loving Celtics forward Al Horford at $8,000 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.

He gets an ideal matchup against a Bucks squad that has struggled to guard him. In Tuesday's victory over Milwaukee, Horford went off for 22 points and 14 rebounds, producing over 43 DFS points on both sites. And he's scored 25 or more points on DraftKings in eight of his last nine games, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.

