NBA DFS: Andre Iguodala and top picks for May 8 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA playoff action Tuesday, May 8, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered Celtics forward Marcus Morris for just $5,000 on DraftKings. The result: Morris scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds, returning almost 30 points on DraftKings, one of his best performances of the season. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Tuesday's two-game slate of Warriors-Pelicans and Rockets-Jazz, McClure is all over Warriors guard Andre Iguodala at $4,900 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.



Iguodala was inserted into the starting lineup on Sunday and responded in a huge way with 35.4 points on FanDuel.



Golden State followed a Game 3 loss with a blowout 118-92 win, so expect Iguodala to log big minutes going forward and pile up production in multiple statistical categories.



McClure is stacking Iguodala with forward Draymond Green, who is $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings.



Green thrived in the Warriors' Game 4 win, stuffing the stat sheet with eight points, nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals. He's been a dominant force in this series, averaging a triple-double and putting up big defensive numbers.



New Orleans had one of the worst scoring defenses in the NBA during the regular season and the Warriors have managed to put up at least 118 points in three of the four games in this series. Expect Green and Iguodala to return plenty of value on Tuesday as the Warriors look to close it out on their home floor.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday's NBA playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.