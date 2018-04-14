NBA DFS: Andrew Wiggins and top picks for April 15 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Sunday, April 15, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.
He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On the final day of the regular season, McClure rostered Celtics guard Shane Larkin at just $3,600 on FanDuel. The result: Larkin put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists -- returning a season-high 34.5 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Sunday's slate, McClure is all over Cavaliers shooting guard Rodney Hood as a value pick at just $3,900 on FanDuel.
Hood has scored at least 20 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in six of his last eight games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.
McClure is also loving Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins at $6,300 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.
He gets an ideal matchup against a Rockets squad that has struggled to guard him. In his last two meetings against Houston, Wiggins has scored 21 points each time, producing close to 30 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. And he's scored at least 28 points on DraftKings in 10 of his last 13 games, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing massive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Sunday's NBA playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
