Damian Lillard left Game 2 against the Lakers with a dislocated finger on his non-shooting hand, but coach Terry Stotts told reporters he should be in the lineup on Saturday in Game 3. NBA daily Fantasy players will now have to decide if that minor injury is enough to keep Lillard out of their NBA DFS lineups on Saturday. On the other side of that matchup, LeBron James is coming off a slow Game 2 performance, while Anthony Davis exploded for huge numbers.

On Friday, McClure was all over Nets guard Tyler Johnson as one of his top picks. The result: Johnson, who was just $4,200 on DraftKings, recorded 23 points and three assists -- returning over 7x value. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 22

For Saturday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on high on Anthony Davis at $10,200 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. Davis has produced at least 50 points on DraftKings and 5x value in his last three outings. And he's been extremely effective against the Blazers all season.

He's averaged 32 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 blocks in his matchups against Portland. The Blazers, who already rank near the bottom of the league in scoring defense, are also down a big man with Zach Collins (ankle) ruled out for the rest of the season. Despite his monster upside, there are multiple players on both FanDuel and DraftKings who are more expensive than Davis on Saturday, making him a smart choice for NBA DFS lineups.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier at $5,200 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel. He should see bigger numbers with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) listed as questionable and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) listed as doubtful for Saturday.

The seventh-year pro has returned at least 4x value on DraftKings in all but two of his games in the bubble. He's been great against Milwaukee this season as well, averaging 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists to along with his 50 percent mark from 3-point range when playing the Bucks.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Aug. 22

