The 2020 NBA Playoffs continue to bring opportunities for big payouts for daily Fantasy players. On Monday, DraftKings is running a $600K Shootaround, while FanDuel has a $500K NBA Clutch Shot. Those are just a couple of the tournaments you can set NBA DFS lineups for, and some expert NBA DFS advice can go a long way to help your roster stand out among the many entrants.

Should you heavily invest in players from Bucks vs. Magic, the game with the highest over-under at William Hill (225)? And which NBA DFS picks will return huge value relative to their price? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy picks on Monday, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Sunday, McClure was all over Jazz guard Mike Conley as one of his core lineup picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Conley erupted for 26 points and four assists -- returning over 6x value on both sites. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 24

For Monday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on high on Lakers power forward Anthony Davis at $10,900 on FanDuel and $10,500 on DraftKings. Los Angeles paired Davis with LeBron James to try to lift the franchise into championship contention, and Davis isn't disappointing thus far in their first-round matchup against the Blazers.

Davis has scored at least 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in all three games thus far. NBA daily Fantasy players have seen at least a 5x return from Davis on DraftKings each time. Portland hasn't had a great answer for Davis thus far, and he should be locked in on Monday as Los Angeles has a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, making him a smart choice for NBA DFS lineups.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes includes rostering Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro at $5,000 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. The rookie out of Kentucky is having a strong series against the Pacers. He's seen the floor for at least 29 minutes in each game and has scored 15 or more points in each matchup.

He was almost a 40 percent 3-point shooter during the regular season and he sunk 50 percent from beyond the arc in Game 3 as he piled up 20 points. He's also contributed at least three rebounds each matchup. McClure loves his chances to go off for 20 or more points in Game 4, which would bring a strong return on value, making him one of the NBA DFS picks for Monday you should be all over.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Aug. 24

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.