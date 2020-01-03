NBA DFS: Anthony Davis and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 3, 2020

While Friday delivers just six games for NBA DFS players to choose from, that doesn't mean the level of talent is shallow. On the contrary, with superstars like Damian Lillard and James Harden in action, NBA DFS strategy will be pivotal when deciding how to invest your money. Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Wizards, who rank dead-last in scoring defense, at 7 p.m. ET, while Harden and the Rockets battle the visiting 76ers at 8 p.m. ET.

Another game of NBA DFS interest Friday sees LeBron James and the Lakers take on Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans at 10:30 p.m. ET. Don't make tough NBA DFS investment decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Friday, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy basketball picks from Mike McClure.

LeBron James ($11,400 on FanDuel, $11,200 on DraftKings)



James Harden ($11,100 on FanDuel, $10,900 on DraftKings)



Anthony Davis ($10,400 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings)



Hassan Whiteside ($9,300 on FanDuel, $9,500 on DraftKings)



Damian Lillard ($9,300 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, we can tell you McClure is high on Lakers power forward Anthony Davis at $10,400 on FanDuel and $10,300 on DraftKings. Davis went for 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 threes, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists Wednesday in a victory against the Suns. That marked Davis' 15th double-double in 32 games so far this season.

Davis is sixth in the NBA averaging 27.3 points per game to go along with his 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per outing. Davis found himself on the Lakers' injury report with right shoulder soreness after the Phoenix win, but is expected to play Friday against the Pelicans – who are 23rd in the NBA in point differential. In his last start against New Orleans, Davis exploded for 41 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Friday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Friday also includes rostering Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside ($9,300 on FanDuel, $9,500 on DraftKings). Whiteside piled up 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. It was his third straight impressive stat line, as he went for 19 points and 16 rebounds on Dec. 28 against the Lakers and 16 points and 22 boards against the Suns on Dec. 30.

Whiteside has 14 double-doubles in his last 15 games, and is fourth in the NBA with 13.6 rebounds per game. As the Trail Blazers have next to no depth at center, Whiteside will continue to get loads of playing time on the road Friday against the Wizards, a team that has given up 115 or more points in five of their last seven games.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Friday

