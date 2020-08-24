Watch Now: On This Day: The Legend Of Kobe Bryant ( 2:24 )

Three of the NBA's top-six scoring offenses are set to take the floor during the 2020 NBA Playoffs schedule for Monday. The Bucks (No. 1), Rockets (No. 2) and Blazers (No. 6) will stock the NBA DFS player pool with big names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Damian Lillard. But building winning NBA DFS lineups on FanDuel or DraftKings means finding value from every team.

Which star players are the best NBA DFS picks for Monday? And how do you handle the potentially lower-scoring Heat vs. Pacers matchup in your NBA DFS strategy? Be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million, before entering any NBA DFS contests on Monday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Sunday, McClure was all over Jazz guard Mike Conley as one of his core lineup picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Conley erupted for 26 points and four assists -- returning over 6x value on both sites. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 24

For Monday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on high on Lakers power forward Anthony Davis at $10,900 on FanDuel and $10,500 on DraftKings. Los Angeles paired Davis with LeBron James to try to lift the franchise into championship contention, and Davis isn't disappointing thus far in their first-round matchup against the Blazers.

Davis has scored at least 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in all three games thus far. NBA daily Fantasy players have seen at least a 5x return from Davis on DraftKings each time. Portland hasn't had a great answer for Davis thus far, and he should be locked in on Monday as Los Angeles has a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, making him a smart choice for NBA DFS lineups.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon at $7,600 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings. Indiana is down 3-0 to Miami, but that hasn't kept Brogdon from posting big numbers. He's averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in this series.

The assists aren't surprising since he ranked 11th in the NBA this season in that category, but he's found a new level of scoring. With second-leading scorer Domantas Sabonis (foot) out indefinitely, Brogdon has been asked to carry more of the offensive load. And since he's returned more than 5x value on DraftKings in all three games thus far, he's one of the NBA DFS picks you should be all over on Monday's slate as Indiana tries to avoid the sweep.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Aug. 24

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.