NBA DFS: Anthony Davis and optimal FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Sunday, Nov. 10

NBA DFS players have plenty to look forward to on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers have won seven straight games and play host to the surprising 6-2 Toronto Raptors at 9:30 p.m. ET, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis take on Pascal Siakam. One player who won't be a target in the NBA DFS player pool is Kyle Lowry, who fractured his left thumb on Friday. James and Davis are coming off a combined 51-point effort in beating the Heat to improve to 7-1 on Friday, while Siakam tied a career-high with 44 points to go with 10 rebounds in a win against the Pelicans on Friday. Not only will the Raptors be without Lowry, but Serge Ibaka severely sprained his ankle and is out indefinitely. Which players should you target with your NBA DFS picks? And who from the Raptors should you target with your optimal NBA DFS strategy? Before locking in your daily Fantasy basketball lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Sunday, listen to what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is high on Davis ($11,300 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings). Davis ranks eighth in the NBA with 26.5 points per game. Part of his value lies in his versatility, as he has been relied on to score (40 points against the Grizzlies on Oct. 29) and rebound (20 boards in that same game and 10.5 rebounds overall). Davis has hit 35.25 points in every single game on DraftKings this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Sunday also includes rostering Indiana Pacers point guard Aaron Holiday ($4,100 on FanDuel, $4,700 on DraftKings). Holiday exploded for 18 points on Wednesday night against the Wizards, his highest point total since putting up 19 on the Jazz in November of his rookie season. The Pacers are using Holiday more in 2019 than they did last season, as he already has two starts in seven games after coming off the bench for all 50 games he appeared in during his rookie campaign. With the Pacers enduring a rash of injuries – shooting guards Victor Oladipo, Jeremy Lamb and Edmond Sumner are all out – Holiday should get plenty of minutes against the Magic on Sunday.

