Watch Now: T.J. Warren Drops 53 Points In Pacers Win Over 76ers ( 2:34 )

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool for Monday's action. They're proven daily Fantasy basketball studs, but they'll run up against defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert and a Utah Jazz team that ranks No. 9 in the league in scoring defense (107.8 ppg). Are James and Davis strong NBA DFS picks for contests such as the $800K Monday Shootaround on DraftKings or $500K NBA Clutch Shot on FanDuel?

Or should you avoid them and build NBA DFS lineups around other big names like Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic or Ben Simmons? Before finalizing your NBA DFS strategy for Monday, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NBA DFS advice, player pool and best stacks can give you a huge edge on Monday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

And on Sunday, McClure was all over Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top picks. The result: Antetokounmpo went off for 36 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists -- returning over 70 points and almost 7x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday

For Monday, McClure is high on Lakers forward Anthony Davis at $9,800 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Davis continues to be listed as probable (eye), but McClure fully expects him to be in the lineup against Utah. Davis got off to a blistering start in the Orlando bubble last Thursday with 34 points and eight boards against the Clippers, but struggled on Saturday in a loss against Toronto, scoring just 14 points on 28.6 percent shooting.

With the challenging matchup against the Jazz, Davis has seen a slight drop in his DFS price on Monday. He's listed $600 less on DraftKings and $400 cheaper on FanDuel as compared to Saturday. McClure has spotted value at that price as he expects Davis to bounce back in a huge way after Saturday's slow performance, making him a great player to build NBA DFS lineups around.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards small forward Troy Brown Jr. at $5,200 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. He came close to a triple-double against the Nets on Sunday with 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. NBA daily Fantasy players who rostered him on DraftKings got over 50 points and a whopping 11x return on value in that game.

McClure believes Brown is undervalued again as Washington takes on the Pacers on Monday. With John Wall (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (shoulder) both out in Orlando, Brown should see plenty of minutes and be a big part of Washington's attack against an Indiana team that is missing several key pieces as well. Despite that, he's just the 11th-most expensive player at his position on FanDuel and 10th on DraftKings, making him one of the must-roster NBA DFS picks for Monday's slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.