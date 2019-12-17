NBA DFS: Anthony Davis and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Tuesday, Dec. 17

The New Orleans Pelicans enter a Tuesday night clash with the Brooklyn Nets as the No. 9 scoring team in the NBA. Does that make them an NBA DFS player's dream, with oddsmakers setting the over-under at a healthy 230.5? J.J. Redick is out with a groin injury, but Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen all could deserve consideration as part of your NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Trae Young and Julius Randle will look to stay hot as the Hawks take on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

So which NBA stars can you trust in daily Fantasy basketball tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? And are there any NBA DFS stacks that can help lead you to a big score? Be sure to see the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure before you make your NBA DFS picks.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

LeBron James ($11,000 on FanDuel, $10,900 on DraftKings)

Anthony Davis ($10,700 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings)

Trae Young ($10,000 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings)

Kawhi Leonard ($10,000 on FanDuel, $9,400 on DraftKings)

Paul George ($9,600 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings)

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis ($10,700 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings). The former Pelicans star is adjusting quickly to the super-stardom that comes with playing for the Lakers. The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 27.4 points and 9.3 rebounds and is still one of the league's most productive defenders with 2.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Davis has had multiple blocks in five of his last six games and has posted three consecutive double-doubles.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Pelicans shooting guard Jrue Holiday ($8,300 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings), who returned nearly 7x on DraftKings on Sunday with 29 points and eight assists. During his time in New Olreans, Holiday has become a strong scorer from the wing, but his daily Fantasy basketball value has been enhanced by his willingness to share the basketball. Holiday is scoring 19.4 points per game and also dishing out 6.8 assists per contest. With Reddick sidelined, Holiday is likely to see slightly increased minutes and more shots in New Orleans' offense, which makes him an intriguing play against the Nets on Tuesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.