NBA DFS: Anthony Davis and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Tuesday, Nov. 12

The 2019-20 NBA schedule continues on Tuesday night, including an intriguing matchup between a Lakers squad that has aspirations of beginning a title run with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and a Suns team led by Devin Booker. Which players should be included in your NBA DFS strategy? With DeAndre Ayton suspended for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, Suns veteran point guard Ricky Rubio has taken on a larger role by scoring more than 20 points in two of his last three games. He's averaging 13.6 points, 8.6 assists and 6.8 rebounds and has firmly put himself into consideration for NBA DFS picks on a nightly basis. There's plenty on the line in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, so who should you target on a night with a deep NBA DFS player pool? Be sure to see the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure before you make your daily fantasy basketball picks.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 80 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and 60 percent on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA DFS slate.

For Tuesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Lakers center Anthony Davis ($11,700 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings). The former Pelicans star has adjusted to Los Angeles very quickly and is averaging 26.6 points and 10.2 rebounds while leading the NBA in blocked shots (3.1) and also securing 1.2 steals per game. Davis sets an extremely comfortable baseline for NBA DFS owners, which is key at his lofty price point. He's scored at least 21 points in eight of nine games this season, has at least two blocks in every outing and has recorded at least seven rebounds each time. He's a threat to go for 40-20 on any given night and is one of the few players in the NBA DFS player pool who can return 7x despite the hefty price.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Indiana Pacers power forward Domantas Sabonis ($9,500 on FanDuel, $8,400 on DraftKings), who is averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds this season. With Victor Oladipo still recovering from knee surgery, Sabonis and new point guard Malcolm Brogdon have taken on the heavy lifting offensively for Indiana. Sabonis has six double-doubles in eight games and scored at least 20 points four times. He's also an effective passer, with 20 total assists in his last three games back from a calf injury.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.