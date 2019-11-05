NBA DFS: Anthony Davis and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Tuesday, Nov. 5

Vegas oddsmakers are predicting lower scores on Tuesday compared to what we've seen. Totals in the 220s or higher have been common throughout the season, but none of Tuesday's six games has a total higher than 218.5. However, NBA DFS players should still have plenty of opportunities to exploit individual matchups and find value in the NBA DFS player pool on Tuesday. Superstars like Kemba Walker, Kevin Love, LeBron James, Trae Young and Jimmy Butler are among the most expensive options on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. But which of those stars has a matchup that makes them worth their lofty price tag? And which NBA DFS picks will sink your night? Before you finalize your NBA DFS strategy, see the optimal NBA DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 80 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and 60 percent on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA DFS slate.

For Tuesday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Lakers forward Anthony Davis ($11,900 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings). After a tough opening-night loss to the Clippers, Davis and the Lakers have rebounded to win five games in a row, vaulting to the top of the Western Conference standings. And Davis is making a strong early claim for MVP honors.

The former Pelicans forward is averaging 28.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. Last week, Davis had a monster 40-point, 20-rebound performance in a win over Memphis. He's had multiple blocks and multiple assists in every game this year to enhance the value he brings as a scorer and rebounder. That's why he's returned at least 4.5x on in every game this season on DraftKings.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Tuesday also includes rostering Celtics guard Marcus Smart ($5,600 on FanDuel, $5,700 on DraftKings), who averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game against the Cavaliers last season. Smart has played at least 27 minutes in every game this season and while he's still working to find his groove offensively, his activity level on defense gives him a dependable floor in NBA DFS.

He had a two-block game against the Knicks late last month and had three steals against the Knicks his last time out on Thursday. He also scored 19 points in a win over the Bucks last week and had an eight-assist game against Philadelphia to open the season. He'll look to put it all together against the 2-4 Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Cleveland ranks 19th in the NBA in DraftKings points allowed to PG/SGs this season.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.