NBA DFS: Anthony Davis and top picks for Dec. 31 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018 portion of the NBA season wraps up with a five-game NBA DFS main slate on Dec. 31 that begins at 7 p.m. ET. Warriors vs. Suns, Spurs vs. Celtics and Thunder vs. Mavericks are three of the matchups, so many of the league's top players such as Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Kyrie Irving are expected be in action on New Year's Eve. Before locking in any rosters for an NBA DFS contest such as the $400K NBA Shot Machine or the $450K Big Jam on DraftKings, be sure to first check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his top NBA DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help your roster cash in on New Year's Eve.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 15x on DraftKings. His lineups also cashed with ease on DraftKings on Saturday evening, and those who have been following his picks are way, way up.

For the New Year's Eve main slate, McClure is banking on New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis at $12,700 on FanDuel and $11,500 on DraftKings. Davis is a proven DFS stud who regularly puts up 70 or 80 points on both sites. It's telling that his 47.7-point performance on FanDuel in his last outing was considered a disappointment by many. He's in line to get back to his huge numbers in a prime home matchup against a Minnesota squad that gives up over 111 points per game.

Part of McClue's New Year's Eve NBA DFS strategy includes targeted Timberwolves forward Robert Covington ($6,500 on both sites), who has returned at least 3x value on FanDuel in seven consecutive games. He went off for almost 5x value in his last game and around 8x before that, so you can expect him to be a big part of Minnesota's gameplan as it plays without Derrick Rose (ankle) and Jeff Teague (ankle).

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.