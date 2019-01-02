NBA DFS: Anthony Davis and top picks for Jan. 2 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Wednesday's nine-game slate brings some tough questions for NBA DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Blake Griffin, who has a tough matchup against the Grizzlies, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Hawks guard Trae Young, who's scored 30 or more points on DraftKings in his last six outings? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Kyrie Irving safe to rely on? With FanDuel hosting a $400K Wednesday NBA Shot, and DraftKings running a $500K Wednesday Shootaround that awards $100K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others on Wednesday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 15x on DraftKings. He was also all over Kawhi Leonard's big day on Tuesday as he exploded for a career-high 45 points, returning 6x value on DraftKings.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is banking on Hornets guard Devonte' Graham as a value play at $3,900 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings. Graham has produced massive returns of around 8x on DraftKings in his last two outings. With Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) considered doubtful for Wednesday's game, Graham should continue to see big minutes in his matchup against the Mavericks tonight.

Another NBA DFS pick he's all over: Pelicans forward Anthony Davis at $12,700 on FanDuel and $11,800 on DraftKings. Davis has scored 60 or more points on DraftKings in seven of his last nine games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Wednesday against a Nets squad that gives up over 111 points per game. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Wednesday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.