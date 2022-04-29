The only 2022 NBA playoff game on the schedule for Friday is Game 6 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET. When the series returned to Memphis on Tuesday for Game 5, the Grizzlies won by just two points due in large part to the efforts of Desmond Bane (25 points) and Brandon Clarke (21 points). The Grizzlies can close out the series with a win at Minnesota on Friday, but should either Bane or Clarke be included in your NBA DFS lineups?

Clarke has been ultra-productive coming off the bench for Memphis over the last three games, and has averaged 18.7 points with 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while shooting 68.8 percent from the field. Although he's not a starter, he has averaged 31.7 minutes per game over his last three, so does he warrant significant consideration in the NBA DFS player pool? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Friday's action, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure listed Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as one of his core NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic did it all in the Mavericks win over the Jazz and scored 24 points to go with nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks to return 55.75 points on DraftKings and 55.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game 6 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 29

For Game 6, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Memphis point guard Ja Morant. After a bit of a lull in scoring production during Games 3 and 4, Morant came alive in Game 5 to put Memphis ahead in their series, 3-2. Morant scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out nine assists and swiped three steals.

Even in Games 3 and 4, when he scored a total of just 27 points, he had 18 total rebounds and 25 total assists. In Game 5, Morant shot 40 percent from the field but got off a series-high 22 shots. Morant should be re-energized after hitting the game-winning layup to clinch the win on Tuesday and bring that momentum into Game 6.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Morant with Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks. Brooks has been a streaky player in the first round, but when he is on, he is a top scorer. Next to nothing was falling for him in Game 5, but in Games 1 and 4, he hit half of his attempts from the field in both games and scored 24 points in each.

Anything Fantasy players get from Brooks in the way of rebounds or assists is icing on the cake -- he got four of each in Game 5 -- but the primary focus is his scoring ability. Although he struggled to hit shots on Tuesday, he got off 18 of them, and he took 20 before that in Game 4. Shooters shoot, and regardless of how efficient Brooks may or may not be on Friday, daily Fantasy basketball players can rest assured that he is going to give himself opportunities to score.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, April 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.