NBA DFS: Austin Rivers and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 27, 2020
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
With thousands on the line Monday in tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on FanDuel or DraftKings, quality advice, smart analysis and accurate information is critical for locking down your NBA DFS lineups. Don't go at it yourself and try to choose between Collin Sexton (19.3 points per game) and Derrick Rose (18.8 ppg) when the Cavaliers play at the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. Or between Evan Fournier (19.0 ppg) and Jimmy Butler (20.3 ppg) when the Magic play at the Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be among the more intriguing NBA DFS player stacks Monday when the Mavericks play at the Thunder at 8 p.m. ET. Before entering an NBA DFS tournament like FanDuel's $400K Monday NBA Shot Machine or the $425K Fadeaway on DraftKings, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from DFS pro Mike McClure.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.
McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.
Now, he's turned his attention to the Monday NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Monday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:
- Russell Westbrook ($11,000 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings)
- Luka Doncic ($10,900 on FanDuel, $11,900 on DraftKings)
- Andre Drummond ($10,500 on FanDuel, $9,600 on DraftKings)
- James Harden ($10,500 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings)
- Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,400 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings)
McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday
For Monday, McClure is high on Houston Rockets point guard Austin Rivers ($3,600 on FanDuel, $3,600 on DraftKings). Rivers went for 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 threes, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists Sunday in a loss to the Nuggets. It was his third straight double-digit scoring game, showing he is fully healed from a thumb injury that caused him to miss two games.
Rivers (8.1 points per game in 23 minutes per outing) has proven himself a capable alternative off the bench for the Rockets. And with Russell Westbrook (rest) and James Harden (thigh) likely sitting Monday, Houston will rely on Rivers on the back end of a back-to-back Monday at the Jazz.
Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Monday includes stacking Rivers with Danuel House Jr. ($3,500 on FanDuel, $3,900 on DraftKings). House went for 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes Sunday against the Nuggets.
The third-year pro from Texas A&M is enjoying his best season so far in the NBA, as he is averaging 10 points, four rebounds and 1.2 assists in 39 games with 29 starts. He's also in line to see more minutes and opportunities for the shorthanded Rockets on Monday.
How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday
McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
