NBA DFS: Austin Rivers and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 27, 2020

With 12 NBA teams in action Monday, the NBA DFS player pool is plenty stocked with talent. But at least two of the superstars come with asterisks -- as Houston's dynamic duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook might not be the wisest plays. Westbrook is slated to rest on the back end of a back-to-back when the Rockets play the Jazz, and Harden (who sat Sunday at the Nuggets) is hobbled with a bruised thigh that caused coach Mike D'Antoni to say he was doubtful Monday.

Do you roll the dice on either Westbrook or Harden, or go more conservative on players like Chicago's Zach Lavine and Detroit's Derrick Rose as part of your NBA DFS lineup Monday? No matter who you choose, don't make tough NBA DFS investment decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Monday NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Monday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

Russell Westbrook ($11,000 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings)



Luka Doncic ($10,900 on FanDuel, $11,900 on DraftKings)



Andre Drummond ($10,500 on FanDuel, $9,600 on DraftKings)



James Harden ($10,500 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings)



Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,400 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday

For Monday, McClure is high on Houston Rockets point guard Austin Rivers ($3,600 on FanDuel, $3,600 on DraftKings). Rivers went for 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 threes, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists Sunday in a loss to the Nuggets. It was his third straight double-digit scoring game, showing he is fully healed from a thumb injury that caused him to miss two games.

Rivers (8.1 points per game in 23 minutes per outing) has proven himself a capable alternative off the bench for the Rockets. And with Westbrook and/or Harden possible sitting Monday, Houston will rely on Rivers on the back end of a back-to-back Monday at the Jazz.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Monday also includes rostering San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge ($8,000 on FanDuel, $7,200 on DraftKings). Aldridge scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 threes, 3-4 FT) and added three assists, six rebounds, a steal and two blocks in Friday's loss to Phoenix. That was coming off a 32-point, 14-rebound effort against the Pelicans on Wednesday night -- which was well over Aldridge's 19.1-point, 7.5-rebound season averages.

The 14-year veteran is still going strong, as he has started 43 games for the Spurs this season and is racking up 33.2 minutes per outing. Aldridge and the Spurs look to snap a two-game losing streak Monday against the Bulls, a team that is second-to-last in the NBA at defending his position.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.