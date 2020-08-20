Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Should there be a concern for LeBron James at the Free Throw line? ( 2:19 )

After dealing with big names going in and out of the lineup during the seeding games, NBA DFS players now have most of the league's biggest stars to choose from on a daily basis as the 2020 NBA Playoffs roll on in the Orlando bubble. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all expected to be on the floor during Thursday's schedule. They're all potential building blocks for NBA DFS lineups, but affording big names like that also means finding value NBA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings

Should you turn to lower-priced players like Kyle Kuzma or Carmelo Anthony in a potentially high-scoring Lakers vs. Blazers matchup? And where are the values in matchups such as Bucks vs. Magic or Heat vs. Pacers? Daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure has won almost $2 million in his career, and his NBA DFS advice, strategy and core NBA daily Fantasy lineup picks can help you make all the right calls for Thursday's slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Wednesday, McClure was all over Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson as one of his top picks. The result: Clarkson, who was just $4,700 on DraftKings, recorded 26 points, four rebounds and three assists -- returning over 8x value. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

For Thursday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo at $13,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. He got off to a strong start against the Pacers in Game 1 with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. That returned almost 50 points and over 6x value on DraftKings.

The Kentucky product matched up well against Indiana center Myles Turner on both ends of the floor, which bodes well for Adebayo's outlook for the rest of the series. Additionally, Miami power forward Jae Crowder (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's matchup, meaning Adebayo could get even more touches. Despite his upside, he comes a good bit cheaper than other top-tier options on the NBA DFS price list, making him a strong play for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside at $4,900 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. The 7-footer saw fewer than 20 minutes in every seeding game, but the Blazers leaned on him more in Game 1 against the Lakers, giving him 26 minutes on the floor.

He stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds and a whopping five blocked shots. That performance returned almost 6x value on DraftKings. Portland center Zach Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday as well, making Whiteside one of the must-roster NBA DFS picks on this slate.

