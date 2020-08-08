Watch Now: NBA Recap: Bubble Gives Suns New Life ( 1:11 )

The NBA's time in the Orlando bubble rolls on Saturday with five games on the schedule. The NBA DFS player pool will be stocked with some of the league's elite talents on this slate. Anthony Davis, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are some of the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool.

But which ones have the right matchups and motivation to be centerpieces for NBA DFS lineups? And which value NBA DFS picks need to be part of your NBA daily Fantasy strategy on Saturday? Before finalizing any selections, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, lineup cores and top stacks from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point.

For Saturday, McClure is high on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo at $7,600 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings. The Kentucky product has been a solid producer for NBA daily Fantasy players, returning at least 5x value on DraftKings in five of his last seven outings, dating back to before the shutdown. He was especially effective on Tuesday against Boston, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler (foot) remains out for Miami, while Goran Dragic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Suns. McClure is expecting a lot of the offense to run through Adebayo, and that could lead to some huge returns against a Phoenix defense that gives up 113.7 points per game, making him a strong choice to build NBA DFS lineups around.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon ($6,900 on DraftKings, $6,600 on FanDuel), who has returned over 5x value on DraftKings in his last three games. Indiana is dealing with a host of injuries. Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Domantas Sabonis (foot) remain out, while T.J. Warren (foot), Myles Turner (ankle) and Doug McDermott (knee) are all day-to-day.

Brogdon already was one of the league's best at dishing out assists (7.1 apg), and now he's been asked to up his scoring with so many injured teammates. He's averaged 19 points in his three games in Orlando, which is above his 16.5-point season-long average. He draws a tough matchup against the Lakers, but McClure still loves his upside, especially since he's just the eighth-most expensive point guard option on DraftKings, making him a strong picks for NBA DFS picks on Saturday.

