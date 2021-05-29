The 2021 NBA Playoffs have already been full of shocking performances, both by established stars and by role players who have taken advantage of their opportunities. After being waived earlier this season, Austin Rivers joined the Nuggets on a 10-day contract and he had a massive 21-point performance in Denver's Game 3 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Now NBA daily Fantasy players will be trying to figure out if he's worth including in their NBA DFS lineups as a low-cost, high-upside option for Saturday night's action.

And on Friday, McClure included Knicks point guard Derrick Rose as one of his top picks. The result: Rose had 30 points, six rebounds and five assists to produce 47.5 points on DraftKings and return over 7x on investment. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. at $5,600 on DraftKings and FanDuel. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft only played in 11 games during the regular season because of a meniscus injury, averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game despite averaging just 23.5 minutes per contest.

But the Grizzlies felt comfortable enough to move him back into the starting lineup earlier this month and he's averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks in the six games he's been a starter. Jackson played 31 minutes on Wednesday and as his workload increases, he's a good bet to be a multi-category contributor.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Friday includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($7,400 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). The 23-year-old continues to evolve into one of the most effective bigs in the NBA, averaging a career-high 18.7 points and 5.4 assists per game this season while adding 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

And while he hasn't had a breakout performance yet in the NBA Playoffs 2021, the upside for him to make a massive impact across the box score is still readily apparent. Adebayo had 22 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two blocked shots in a win over the Bucks earlier this season and it seems unlikely that the 57.0 percent shooter on the season will continue to shoot 40 percent like he has in the postseason.

