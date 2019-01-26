NBA DFS: Ben Simmons and best picks for Jan. 26 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players have a smaller pool of players to choose from on Saturday night with a four-game slate that begins with an 8 p.m. ET tip between the Pacers and Grizzlies. Warriors vs. Nuggets, 76ers vs. Nuggets and Hawks vs. Trail Blazers are the other three games on the schedule, and there are some tough decisions to make such as which of the Warriors you can trust, or if a player such as Ben Simmons or Kyrie Irving is worth the price this evening. And before entering any NBA DFS rosters of your own for Saturday, Jan. 26, be sure to first listen to what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal lineups, top picks and advice can help your roster separate from the pack this evening.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Saturday's slate, McClure is banking on Ben Simmons at $10,100 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings. With Joel Embiid taking the night off for rest and Jimmy Butler (wrist) likely out at least one more game, expect Simmons to help carry the offensive load at Denver. He returned almost 6x value in his last outing, and one of the NBA's most versatile players has a tremendous opportunity to produce big returns on Saturday.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Celtics forward Jayson Tatum at $6,400 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. Tatum has produced some massive NBA DFS returns recently, including almost 10x value against Brooklyn earlier this month in a game he scored 34 points. The Warriors vs. Celtics matchup has an over-under of 232 points, the highest of any game on the main slate. Lock him in as an NBA DFS value pick and look for a huge return on value this evening.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a price lower than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.