The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Saturday and despite having eight games on the docket in the evening, Bucks vs. Kings will almost certainly be a focal point for NBA daily Fantasy players. That game has a total of 239 at William Hill Sportsbook, which is more than 10 points higher than any other game on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, De'Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes have all been productive players of late and they'll be popular options in the NBA DFS player pool on Saturday.

Other top options for NBA DFS lineups will include stars like Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Russell Westbrook and Luka Doncic. However, affording names like those will also require that you balance your NBA DFS rosters with more affordable talent. Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Saturday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure included Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in his core lineup picks. The result: Antetokounmpo went off for 47 points and 12 rebounds to return 6.7 DFS points per thousand on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, April 3 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Sixers guard Ben Simmons at $7,800 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings. Simmons is averaging 15.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game so far this season and he'll take on a Minnesota defense that has struggled to keep get stops all season.

The Timberwolves rank 28th in points allowed per game (116.9) and defensive rating (114.5) and have given up at least 120 points 22 times already in 49 games this year. With Joel Embiid (knee) still listed as questionable, Simmons will continue to be one of the most important elements of the 76ers' offense and he's a solid option for Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Saturday includes rostering Kings rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton ($6,200 on DraftKings, $5,600 on FanDuel). Haliburton has been moved into the starting lineup for the last 10 games and he's shot even better as a starter than he has as a reserve.

The first-round pick out of Iowa State has been shooting 50.7 percent from the floor as a starter this season against 47.6 percent as a reserve. Haliburton has been shooting 48.6 percent from the 3-point line over his last 10 games and with the total at 239, he's a strong option for Saturday night against the Bucks.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, April 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.