The 2020-21 NBA season continues Tuesday and the top matchup pits James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams have struggled with injuries this season, which has left huge burdens on these two star players, each of whom averages at least 25 points and seven assists per game. You can expect plenty of action from this game as William Hill Sportsbook has set the over-under at 232.5, which is the highest among Tuesday's six NBA games, making it a huge matchup of interest in NBA DFS.

Elsewhere, Bradley Beal brings his league-leading 32.1 points per game scoring average to Madison Square Garden where the New York Knicks' top scoring defense awaits. But what value plays are out there to help balance out the cost of Beal or any other pricey stars, and how can your salary cap money be best spent on your NBA DFS lineups? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Monday, McClure included Jrue Holiday in his core lineup picks. The result: Holiday exploded for 28 points, five rebounds and 14 assists -- a season-high in fantasy points for Holiday and he returned 9x value on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, March 23 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is 76ers guard Ben Simmons at $8,800 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. A triple-double threat every time he steps onto the court, Simmons is averaging 15.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He always fills up the box score, and even if he doesn't have a great scoring game, his other stats will make up for it.

Simmons has a couple of things in his advantage on Tuesday vs. the Warriors, the most obvious being that Joel Embiid (knee) will not play. His absence, combined with Seth Curry (ankle) not playing, will force Simmons to look for his shot more often to help carry the Sixers' offense. Also, Seth Curry's brother, Stephen Curry (tailbone), won't be suiting up for the Warriors, which will allow Simmons to save more energy on the defensive end and utilize that energy more on the other end of the court.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets guard Bruce Brown at $4,200 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. The Nets' backcourt is decimated at the moment as Kyrie Irving (personal) will not play and sharpshooter Landry Shamet (ankle) is also out. Throw in Kevin Durant (hamstring) being inactive and the Nets will need to rely on players like Brown to help fill the scoring void.

Brown has modest averages of 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but those have come with him playing roughly 20 minutes a contest. He's expected to log heavy minutes vs. the Blazers' 27th ranked defense and Brown is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game when he plays at least 28 minutes (six such games). With the lack of available bodies for the Nets, and a shootout expected vs. Portland, Brown would be a great under-the-radar NBA DFS pick.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.