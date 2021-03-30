In his 13th NBA season and on his third team in three years, Russell Westbrook continues to be a statistical marvel as evidenced by last night. The Wizards' point guard posted 35 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds, recording the first 35-point, 20-assist triple-double in NBA history. Westbrook delivered 94.5 NBA DFS points on DraftKings as the 2016-17 MVP was the clear NBA DFS MVP of the night.

And on Monday, McClure included Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon in his core lineup picks. The result: Brogdon went off for 26 points, eight assists and four rebounds to return 6.5 DFS points per thousand on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is 76ers guard Ben Simmons at $8,700 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. The fourth-year pro ranks among the top 10 in the NBA in assists (7.5 per game), steals (1.5 per game) and triple-doubles (four), while also averaging 15.9 points per game. The Sixers are still without Joel Embiid (knee), making Simmons the focal point of the offense on Tuesday vs. the Nuggets.

McClure is so high on Simmons tonight due to what happened in the last game between the Sixers and Nuggets. In January, Simmons was inactive for the game but his replacement, rookie Tyrese Maxey, filled up the box score with 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The point and rebound totals were career-highs for Maxey and Simmons should have similar opportunities to exploit a Denver defense that just traded away its best perimeter defender in Gary Harris.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Tuesday includes Hornets guard Devonte' Graham at $6,100 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel. Graham has been re-inserted into the starting lineup as Charlotte's point guard since LaMelo Ball (wrist) was injured four games ago. Over the last four games, Graham is averaging 19.0 points and 4.5 assists per game compared to when he averaged 11.2 points and 3.3 assists per game when coming off the bench.

Graham's last game surely rewarded NBA DFS players as he went off for a season-high of 30 points in a narrow loss to Phoenix on Sunday. The North Carolina native is averaging 13.9 points per game and 5.1 assists per game for his hometown team but most of his playing time has come with him as a secondary playmaker behind Ball. Graham will get to show what he can do as a lead ball handler when the Hornets take on a Wizards team that ranks dead last in the NBA in scoring defense (119.4 points allowed per game).

