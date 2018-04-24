NBA DFS: Ben Simmons and top picks for April 24 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA playoff action Tuesday, April 24, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered Rockets center Clint Capela at $7,600 on FanDuel. The result: Capela exploded for 14 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks -- returning 49.9 points on FanDuel, one of his best performances of the entire season. And in many FanDuel leagues, he had just 20 percent ownership.



Thanks to picks like these, anybody who entered McClure's FanDuel tournament lineup on Monday tripled their money.



For Tuesday's three-game slate of Bucks-Celtics, Heat-76ers and Spurs-Warriors, McClure is all over San Antonio guard Patty Mills at $4,600 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.



Mills, who averaged just 10 points during the regular season, has seen a spike in production in the postseason, averaging close to 15 in his last three outings against the Warriors.



They'll need him to put up those type of numbers once again to stave off elimination, so lock him in your lineups on Tuesday.



If you roster Mills, you'll have plenty of salary to afford a stud like 76ers guard Ben Simmons, who is $10,500 on FanDuel and $10,100 on DraftKings.



Simmons has been a beast in the postseason, averaging over 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings through four contests against the Heat.



He's getting it done in virtually every statistical category and has averaged close to a triple-double in the series. He has an incredibly high floor because you don't have to rely on a high shooting percentage from him to return big DFS production.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has been dominating in the NBA playoffs 2018. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.