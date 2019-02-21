NBA DFS: Ben Simmons and top picks for Feb. 21 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players haven't had a standard slate to play since last Thursday, but six games are on the schedule for Thursday, Feb. 21, with the action getting underway at 7 p.m. ET. FanDuel is hosting a Throwback Jam with almost $900K on the line, while DraftKings has $500K up for grabs in its Return From the Break Special as the NBA begins its second half of the season. Players will need to keep an eye on the NBA injury report with big names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable, knee) and Joel Embiid (out, knee) among the notables this evening. And before locking in any lineups, first be sure to check in with DFS pro Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career and his top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice can help you navigate Thursday's slate.

For Thursday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is banking on Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons at $8,700 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings. Simmons gets a tough matchup against the Heat, a top-five scoring defense in the NBA. But that's reflected in his cheaper price for this evening, and McClure has found value at this point. Simmons still has triple-double upside and should have plenty of confidence coming off an impressive showing during All-Star Weekend. He's also set to carry more of the offensive load with Embiid sidelined this evening, so confidently lock Simmons in as a top NBA DFS pick.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins at $7,600 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings. Cousins has a month to adjust to his role within the Warriors lineup since returning to action from an injury on Jan. 18. In the 11 games he's played, he's averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game and has provided at least a 4x return on FanDuel in 10 of 11 contests.

And Cousins has a solid matchup against one of his former teams on Thursday night. The Kings have allowed the 25th-most Fantasy points to the position and there's potential for Cousins to provide a big return after having nine days rest leading into Thursday's game.

